Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content Acquires Social Media Talent Firm Parker Management

Propagate Content, the production and talent company founded by Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, has acquired Parker Management, a leading digital talent agency founded by Lindsay Nead, the company announced on Monday.

The strategic acquisition cements Propagate’s position as the largest digital talent management company in the industry by significantly expanding its roster of digital creators and strengthening its influencer marketing capabilities. Parker Management will continue to operate under its existing brand with the Founder and team as a division of Propagate Content.

“Digital creators have fundamentally transformed the media landscape and how audiences consume content,” Ben Silverman, Chairman of Propagate Content, said in a statement to The Wrap. “By bringing Parker Management into the Propagate family, we’re doubling down on our commitment to representing the most influential voices across all platforms. Lindsay and her team have built an exceptional agency with a proven track record of authentic storytelling and brand partnership success.”

The acquisition adds Parker Management’s impressive roster of 85+ diverse social media creators to Propagate’s extensive talent portfolio, which already includes representation firms Artists First, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Select Management Group. This merger marks a significant and strategic bet on the future of media, and a major shift in how talent is being represented, monetized, and integrated into the broader entertainment and media landscape.

Together, Propagate Content and Parker Management represent a new kind of full-spectrum talent powerhouse—spanning Hollywood, literacy, publishing, and the social platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Substack, LTK, and more where culture is made.

Founded in 2017, Parker Management has established itself as a leader in digital talent representation, boasting one of the most well-rounded, results-driven talent rosters in the industry. The management company has fostered collaborations between influencers and major brands, including Disney, Amazon, Hyundai, Nordstrom, Nike, Target, Walmart, Jack Daniels, Ford, and The Home Depot.

Parker Management works seamlessly with brands and agencies to support their marketing efforts and will strategically utilize Propagate’s resources and expertise to continue to propel their creators’ businesses. Committed to maintaining what makes the agency unique, Lindsay sought a partnership that was both authentic and aligned with the agency’s mission to put the good in social media.

“After a long process of exploring some potential partnerships with some of the biggest players in our industry, it became abundantly clear that Propagate best matched our desire to fill a large gap in our industry. We share the same desire to not only be the best, most powerful place for digital talent representation and endeavors, but we both understand that the formula to make a big impact in this industry is being the best to work with and offering exceptional experiences to talent and brands.” Lindsay Nead, Founder of Parker Management, added. “Ben, Howard, and the entire Propagate team share our commitment to authentic storytelling and our belief in the power of digital creators. Together, we’ll provide incredible opportunities for our talent, while delivering even more value to brand partners through savvy campaigns across digital media.”

“Lindsay has pioneered a talent-first approach that aligns perfectly with our vision at Propagate,” Howard T. Owens, Co-CEO of Propagate Content, added. “Parker Management’s expertise in influencer marketing and brand partnerships complements our existing talent representation services and creates exciting new opportunities for collaboration. Through the acquisition, we’re accelerating our strategy to be at the forefront of the evolving creator economy.”