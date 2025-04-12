Ben Stiller Says ‘Severance’ Fanbase is ‘Pretty Crazy’ but ‘I’m Trying to Make Everyone Love Me’ | Video

Ben Stiller has an appreciation for the “pretty crazy” fanbase that follows every second of the Apple TV series “Severance” — and the show’s executive producer and frequent director is hoping that every single member will eventually love him.

During an interview on “Chicken Shop Date” released Friday, Stiller told host Amelia Dimoldenberg of the show’s fans, “I think I enjoy how deeply people get into the, you know, into the theorizing of what means what and how every little thing. I mean, it’s pretty crazy.”

“And I also like the people who will then say, like, I have no idea what the hell is going on and what are the goats, and, you know, just have an actual thing happen in the show, please,” he also said.

After Dimoldenberg described the response as “very diplomatic” Stiller conceded, “I am trying to make everybody love me.”

Dimoldenberg also asked Stiller how it feels to have been in “basically every movie ever.” He noted that he was really in “most movies, like, from like 20 years ago” before he also revealed he’s most recognized from his movies “Zoolander,” “Dodgeball,” and “Night at the Museum.”

And speaking of his 2004 sports hit, Stiller confirmed he definitely still knows the five rules of dodgeball: “Dodge, duck, dip, dive, dodge.”

Watch the interview with Ben Stiller in the video above.