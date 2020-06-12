Friday’s “Bering Sea Gold” may just spell the end for the Myrtle Irene.

In a sneak peek of the episode obtained by TheWrap, onlookers watch in horror as Kerr sends out a desperate call: “Mayday Mayday! Myrtle Irene is in catastrophic dire failure!” We — and Discovery Channel — teased the scary scene back in March.

In the new clip, Emily Riedel, the captain of The Eroica, says an I-told-you-so from shore.

“This is what happens when you don’t respect the Bering Sea,” she says, watching as her competitor’s gold-mining ship, only a few miles from shore, nearly gets swallowed by waves.

“That is not a place I would like to be, out on that barge right now,” she continues. “Everbody knows out here, this is what the Bering Sea is. This is what the Bering Sea does. You have a forecast that’s calling for 45 mile-an-hour winds, with this crazy storm out of Russia? You get the hell out. You get the hell out when it’s blowing 13 knots.”

From the safety of the beach, The Reaper Captain Kris Kelly points out that the ship “actually might run aground.”

“I don’t know what he’s gonna do,” dad Brad Kelly says. “He’s in big trouble.”

“This is history right here,” Riedel says. “This is the end of the Myrtle Irene.”

Watch the full scene via the video above.

“With a massive storm about to hit Nome, Shawn and Ken push their operations to the brink to get one last score in. Emily gambles on untested ground. Kris battles bad attitudes,” reads Discovery’s official description of the episode. “One dredge pushes too far into the storm, forcing its crew to abandon ship.”

“Bering Sea Gold” is produced for Discovery Channel by Original Productions, a Fremantle company. For Original Productions, executive producers are Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, Jeff Meredith and Dave Freed.

For Discovery Channel, executive producers are Todd Lefkowitz and John Slaughter. Associate producer is Jessica Mollo.

This week’s episode of “Bering Sea Gold” airs Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT .