Friday’s “Bering Sea Gold” may just spell the end for the Myrtle Irene.
In a sneak peek of the episode obtained by TheWrap, onlookers watch in horror as Kerr sends out a desperate call: “Mayday Mayday! Myrtle Irene is in catastrophic dire failure!” We — and Discovery Channel — teased the scary scene back in March.
In the new clip, Emily Riedel, the captain of The Eroica, says an I-told-you-so from shore.
“This is what happens when you don’t respect the Bering Sea,” she says, watching as her competitor’s gold-mining ship, only a few miles from shore, nearly gets swallowed by waves.
“That is not a place I would like to be, out on that barge right now,” she continues. “Everbody knows out here, this is what the Bering Sea is. This is what the Bering Sea does. You have a forecast that’s calling for 45 mile-an-hour winds, with this crazy storm out of Russia? You get the hell out. You get the hell out when it’s blowing 13 knots.”
From the safety of the beach, The Reaper Captain Kris Kelly points out that the ship “actually might run aground.”
“I don’t know what he’s gonna do,” dad Brad Kelly says. “He’s in big trouble.”
“This is history right here,” Riedel says. “This is the end of the Myrtle Irene.”
“With a massive storm about to hit Nome, Shawn and Ken push their operations to the brink to get one last score in. Emily gambles on untested ground. Kris battles bad attitudes,” reads Discovery’s official description of the episode. “One dredge pushes too far into the storm, forcing its crew to abandon ship.”
“Bering Sea Gold” is produced for Discovery Channel by Original Productions, a Fremantle company. For Original Productions, executive producers are Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, Jeff Meredith and Dave Freed.
For Discovery Channel, executive producers are Todd Lefkowitz and John Slaughter. Associate producer is Jessica Mollo.
This week’s episode of “Bering Sea Gold” airs Friday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT .
15 Haunted Objects in Movies, From 'Hellraiser' to 'The Ring' and 'Poltergeist' (Photos)
Restless spirits can be sneaky little devils, sometimes literally, and find the most unlikely of places to hide out and show themselves when least expected. Nowhere is safe, not in bed, at a museum or even a seaside arcade. Here are a few examples of inanimate objects that became the host for the undead.
Hellraiser (1987) Configuration puzzle box • After Frank Cotton solves an antique puzzle box, chains fly out of it and slash his flesh. Demons from another dimension contained in the puzzle are set free, and go in search of carnal experiences.
Film Futures
Ghostbusters II (1989) A painting • A portrait of the sadistic 16th-century tyrant and sorcerer, Vigo the Carpathian, that hangs in the Manhattan Museum of Art comes to life and takes possession of an art restoration expert.
Columbia Pictures
Big (1988) Zoltar • "Your wish is granted." That was the simple message 12-year-old Josh received after guiding a coin into the mouth of Zoltar, the red-eyed mechanical fortune teller in an arcade at Cliffside Park, New Jersey. Josh's wish? To be "big." And because the pubescent boy "grew up" to be Tom Hanks, the world can say collectively, "Thank you, Zoltar!"
20th Century Fox
The Ring (2002, 2005, 2017) VHS tape • The idea behind the horror film franchise is simple – watch the cursed videotape, and you die seven days later. Haunted by a mentally unstable girl who has the power to burn images onto surfaces (and into people's minds), the tape drives those who watch it to suffer supernatural symptoms and then meet a premature death.
DreamWorks
The Exorcist (1973) Pazuzu amulet • There's big Pazuzu (a statue) and little Pazuzu (an amulet) and both are enormous trouble for 11-year-old Regan. In an ancient Mesopotamian religion, Pazuzu was the king of the demons of the wind that could bring on both storms and drought. And, oh yeah, possess mortals.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Poltergeist (1982, 1986, 1988, 2015) A television • "They're here." That image of little blue-eyed blonde Carol Anne stretching her hand towards the static screen on the family television is a classic. Those spiteful spirits found a portal into the Freeling home through an empty channel on the boob tube, causing all hell to break loose. Literally.
MGM/UA
Evil Dead (1981) The Necronomicon • Bound in human flesh with words written in blood, the Necronomicon carries the secrets of undead spirits that possess and feast on souls of the living. And therein lies a good reason to invest in a Kindle.
New Line Cinema
The Possession (2012) Dybbuk Box • Unlike many fictional haunted objects in horror movies, the infamous dybbuk box really exists. Jewish folklore says the wine box – which originally belonged to a Holocaust survivor in Poland -- contains an evil spirit that has the power to possess humans.
Lionsgate
Child's Play (1988) Chucky • The evil spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray uses a voodoo spell to inhabit Chucky, a "Good Guys" doll, where he resumes his homicidal spree.
MGM/UA
Christine (1983) A car • Stephen King turns a 1958 Plymouth Fury (Christine) into a death mobile, possessed by an unknown evil that kills anyone who crosses its arrogant runt owner.
Columbia Pictures
Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation (2014, 2017) A doll • Shortly after the death of a girl named Annabelle, a demon finds a "host" in the girl's vintage porcelain doll… and goes soul searching.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Oculus (2013) A mirror • An antique mirror that supernaturally induces hallucinations causes a young woman to be haunted by visions of her body decaying and a man to be seduced by a ghost who has mirrors for eyes.
Relativity
The Mangler (1995) A laundry press • From a car protective of its owner to a giant industrial laundry press turned mass murderer, Stephen King's twisted creative mind was at in again with "The Mangler." Set in homicidal motion after blood splashes on its threads, its victims end up crushed, pressed and folded like a 400 thread count sheet.
New Line
Dead Silence (2007) Dolls • If one possessed doll is scary (we're talking about you, Chucky and Annabelle), imagine a whole collection of them. In an act of revenge, townspeople cut out the tongue and kill a ventriloquist who is accused of kidnapping a boy who accused her of fraud during a performance. After they bury her with her collection of handmade vaudeville dolls, the dolls raise from their graves on a mission to kill the people who killed her.
Lionsgate
Death Bed: The Bed That Eats (1977) A bed • The title says it all. Once every 10 years, a demon-possessed bed comes to life and feasts on human beings, giving whole new meaning to "eating in bed."
Cult Epics
1 of 16
Nowhere is safe — not in a bed or a car, at a museum or even a seaside arcade
Restless spirits can be sneaky little devils, sometimes literally, and find the most unlikely of places to hide out and show themselves when least expected. Nowhere is safe, not in bed, at a museum or even a seaside arcade. Here are a few examples of inanimate objects that became the host for the undead.