Friday’s season finale of “Bering Sea Gold” proves what polar bears have known for years: Climate change and ice just don’t mix — especially when the tundra was the thinnest it has ever been, historically. Add to that an already dangerous underwater gold-mining operation and global warming creates a true recipe for disaster.

Temperatures in the mid 30s Fahrenheit might not seem so warm to most of us currently enjoying fall weather in America, but you try walking on a thinning sheet of ice in anything north of freezing. Yeah, confidence is low and the risk of peril is high.

But don’t take our word for it, take our exclusive preview of the “Bering Sea Gold” season finale instead. Master narrator Mike Rowe does a much better job explaining all of it anyway, so we’ll let him walk you through the scary (yet potentially very profitable) situation in Nome, Alaska.

“Mr. Gold” Shawn Pomrenke also knows a thing or two about the end of the ice-mining (and television) season.

“It’s not really ice mining anymore, it’s slush diving,” he says in our sneak peek. “This is when it gets really crazy.”

Watch the video above.

On the Friday season finale of “Bering Sea Gold,” as the miners rush to solid ground before the ice vanishes, “Mr. Gold” outlasts the fleet to secure the Tomcod claim. Meanwhile, Kris assembles a makeshift operation, Emily rolls the dice on one last dive and Vernon hightails it to land on dangerous ice.

The “Bering Sea Gold” season finale airs Friday at 8/7c on Discovery Channel.