Here’s All the Bernie Sanders Inauguration Memes You Need

Bernie Sanders has once again stolen the internet’s heart — this time by wearing the coat from the “I am once again asking” meme at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. And even now, an entire day later, the photo of the Vermont U.S. senator in his adorable woolen mittens seems to have awakened an insatiable hunger for more Bernie memes.

While some viewers admired Lady Gaga’s “Hunger Games”-style outfit or Michelle Obama’s gorgeous plum-colored ensemble, Sanders became the Twitter darling of the moment after a sweet, curmudgeonly photo of him at Capitol Hill began circulating on Wednesday.

The photo in question shows Sanders sitting in a folding chair, arms crossed and socially distanced from those around him. His expression, though mostly concealed behind his standard-issue surgical mask, is resolute in its Bernie-ness.

i need this picture to become the new "i would prefer not to" stand in pic.twitter.com/IsUATStFz8 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021

Also Read: Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz and More Politicians Read 'Mean Tweets,' Including One by Trump (Video)

Knowing Sanders’ utilitarian approach to clothing, it makes perfect sense that he would wear the same jacket to the inauguration that he wore in the now-famous video of him on the campaign trail “once again asking” for donations from supporters.

His very cozy-looking beige mittens also drew the internet’s attention, and Buzzfeed News reporter Ruby Cramer even identified the Vermont woman who makes them and gifted them to Sanders years ago.

“Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail,” Cramer tweeted. “They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.”

How eco-friendly and weather-appropriate!

“Everyone else: wearing giant, dressy black and grey coats. Bernie: This is my good jacket, and it keeps me warm. I’m wearing it,” wrote one user.

Cue an endless scroll of Bernie memes: We’ve gathered a whole truckload of them for you below.

I see everyone mocking Bernie's "grandpa at the post office" vibe today but those mittens are clutch pic.twitter.com/cVwINTnqR6 — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 20, 2021

Bernie with zero sartorial consideration. Just full Vermont grandfather pic.twitter.com/hCmf14AeZg — Kozza (@Kozza) January 20, 2021

Everyone else: wearing giant, dressy black and grey coats Bernie: This is my good jacket, and it keeps me warm. I’m wearing it pic.twitter.com/fZk9I90iVw — Cameron Newton (@CamBNewton) January 20, 2021

Bernie looking like “this could’ve been an email.” pic.twitter.com/Dacef6o7PE — shan.tel (@H3YLiGHTSKiN) January 20, 2021

Martin Scorsese watching a Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/U0BcpOjTVr — Eric Allen Hatch (@ericallenhatch) January 20, 2021

The way my friend texted me like “woah jojo siwa came out” and I had no idea cause I’ve spent the past hour looking at Bernie Sanders memes pic.twitter.com/QZ7uQ4XFit — Lacey Webber (@dynamiccowboy) January 21, 2021

I regret to inform you that my family is now pasting the Bernie meme into family Passover Seder photos pic.twitter.com/rgxtntom4T — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 21, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

has anyone done this one yet? pic.twitter.com/Lrx9mzDU48 — Greg Dunbar (@gdun) January 21, 2021

Okay one last Bernie Sanders meme, I promise. pic.twitter.com/hnW2ElnlJE — KD ➐ (@notkdk3) January 21, 2021

How I wish I dress: How I actually dress: pic.twitter.com/8lAA8X7u78 — jorden (@jordeeeeeen) January 20, 2021

He said some of us have a JOB https://t.co/Jd162baBbU — 21 Lakyn (@OgLakyn) January 20, 2021

I AM HERE FOR THE BERNIE MEMES! pic.twitter.com/Ahj8mf1LIj — Keggerade (@Keggerade) January 21, 2021

This one made me spit out my coffee! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jrae8bjZ0c — 🇺🇸Suz 🇺🇸🐾🐶🐾 (@LadyVeteran25) January 21, 2021