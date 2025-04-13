Bernie Sanders Surprises Coachella, Urges Resistance to Trump: ‘We Need You to Stand Up’ | Video

Coachella fans are used to onstage surprises, but surely no one saw this collab coming: Bernie Sanders showed up Saturday night to urge the crowd to oppose Donald Trump’s policies, pleading with them “to stand up to fight for justice.”

Sanders’ message was succinct and unapologetically partisan: “This country faces some very difficult challenges, and the future of what happens to America is dependent upon your generation,” he began. “We need you to stand up to fight for justice, to fight for economic justice, social justice and racial justice.”

As the audience booed at the mention of Trump’s name Sanders added, “I agree.”

Sanders also addressed rising concerns surrounding economic inequality, healthcare, food costs, abortion rights, and climate change. He also noted he came to the festival to applaud the work of singer-songwriter Clairo, who has been an outspoken advocate for women’s rights in Gaza.

The appearance followed a rally held by Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez early Saturday as part of their “Fight Oligarchy” tour. The duo were joined by Joan Baez and Neil Young.