Shortly following Bernie Sanders’ announcement that he was suspending his presidential campaign, entertainment industry figures shared heartfelt praise and recognition for the Vermont senator’s monumental campaign.

Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon thanked Sanders on Twitter for “putting great ideas above politics and having the courage to stand by them.”

“Justice League” actor Ray Fisher said the former candidate had given him a “glimpse of a better tomorrow.” “I will continue to fight for that future,” Fisher wrote on Twitter. “The struggle continues…and so must we.”

Actress and activist Rosanna Arquette expressed gratitude to Sanders for “waking many Americans up,” while “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness — who previously supported Elizabeth Warren — thanked Sanders for “fighting for everyone.”

Meanwhile, actress Alyssa Milano, who is a Biden supporter and has frequently criticized Sanders on Twitter, said the senator’s work “will inspire policy that will make the world a better place.”

“You’ve forever changed the party & made us reflect upon all the ways we need to do more & be better. Your efforts will be reflected in every advocate and activist for generations to come and will inspire policy that will make the world a better place. Thank you,” Milano wrote on Twitter.

But for model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who has been a vocal Sanders supporter both in the 2016 and 2020 election, the announcement left her with few words. “I feel so hopeless and devastated and powerless,” Ratajkowski tweeted.

