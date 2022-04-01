We’ve reached April Fool’s Day 2022, and the varying humorous hit-or-miss gags that come along with it. From fake products, to joke marketing strategy changes to plays on what a business actually does, this year proves as full of schemes as any others.

Several bird-themed jokes have taken flight today. Chocolate is also on the minds of many. Omaha Steaks made a “Meat Sweats” scented deodorant to encourage meat odor, Heardle‘s song of the day delivered a throwback prank, and T-Mobile changed their signature shade to “New Magenta.” Here are some more of the best pranks of April Fool’s Day 2022:

BREAKING: I just signed an Executive Order changing the New Jersey State Bird to the Middle Finger. 🖕 pic.twitter.com/TKDYLFC3SF — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2022

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

Meet Tiny Gulp. At just 0.7 ounces, it’s the perfect little sip for only 7 cents. Visit any 7-ELEVEn to meet the newest member of the Gulp Family today. pic.twitter.com/sVsVw0gi9O — 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) April 1, 2022

for anyone who's ever been told to go touch some grass, we gotchu 🌎💚



>> https://t.co/wztNkVfVzV pic.twitter.com/JWYULSUB9x — HyperX (@HyperX) April 1, 2022

Big changes to our forecast pages! To avoid any confusion between °F and °C, we've converted all of our temperatures to Kelvin. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/m1qCmjXVZ2 — National Weather Service (@NWS) April 1, 2022