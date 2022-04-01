We’ve reached April Fool’s Day 2022, and the varying humorous hit-or-miss gags that come along with it. From fake products, to joke marketing strategy changes to plays on what a business actually does, this year proves as full of schemes as any others.
Several bird-themed jokes have taken flight today. Chocolate is also on the minds of many. Omaha Steaks made a “Meat Sweats” scented deodorant to encourage meat odor, Heardle‘s song of the day delivered a throwback prank, and T-Mobile changed their signature shade to “New Magenta.” Here are some more of the best pranks of April Fool’s Day 2022: