Every ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Episode, Ranked

“Black Mirror” is back and Season 7 brought six new episodes to hand-wring over.

The new season of Netflix’s sci-fi anthology series boasts some efforts into sequel territory and a return to the gut-punching past the original episodes of the series delivered. Whether you’re excited about the movie-length sequel to the beloved “USS Callister” episode or want to see what Paul Giamatti can cook up in this world, there’s a bevy of riches on offer.

Here are all six episodes from the latest season of “Black Mirror,” ranked from worst to best.

6. Playthings (Season 7, Episode 4)

“Black Mirror” Season 7 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

“Playthings” might not be a full-on sequel to the 2018 interactive special “Bandersnatch” but it does bring back Will Poulter’s odd video game designer Colin Ritman – for all of one scene. The rest of the episode plays out as a sort of Tamagotchi gone bad scenario that never quite hits the heights of past video game-centric “Black Mirror” episodes.

And if you’re going to get Peter Capaldi, do more with him than slap a bad wig on him and let him narrate.

5. Běte Noire (Season 7, Episode 2)

“Black Mirror” Season 7 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

“Běte Noire” might have the best set-up of any episode but loses the excitement in the end. A woman making confections for a food company learns someone she knew from high school – someone she and her classmates bullied ruthlessly – has been hired. What follows is a twisted take on the Mandela effect that seems to be coming from the former bullied girl, Verity, being able to change the truth of realities.

The episode does an effective job at conveying the insanity and paranoia that would follow constant changes to known realities for only a single person, but the final 10 minutes – and explanation of how Verity’s ability works – feel rushed.

4. USS Callister: Into Infinity (Season 7, Episode 6)

“Black Mirror” Season 7 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

“USS Callister: Into Infinity” is the first true direct sequel “Black Mirror” has ever done. And it’s a good one! The story picks up ten months after the events of the first, Robert Daly’s (Jesse Plemons) death, and the Callister crew’s escape into the larger Infinity game. Turns out that wasn’t as great as everyone expected it to be at the end of the first episode.

It’s great to see everyone back – Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson are particularly and unsurprisingly great – but despite a fun return, it’s hard not to notice the sequel just isn’t reaching the heights of how great the first “USS Callister” was. A worthy return but ultimately one that feels a bit unnecessary.

3. Eulogy (Season 7, Episode 5)

Paul Giamatti and others in “Black Mirror” Season 7 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Everyone knew that when Paul Giamatti was announced for a “Black Mirror” episode that he was going to cook, and cook he does. “Eulogy” follows a man who has spent most of his life ruined by the loss of a three-year relationship in his late 20s/early 30s (who among us hasn’t been there?), and when he learns that woman has died, he’s approached to relive their relationship through photos to send to her funeral.

Giamatti’s character is both sympathetic and increasingly unlikable as the episode rolls on. By the closing moments, he’s dealt a terrible what-if blow but also seems a bit better off for his experience.

2. Hotel Reverie (Season 7, Episode 3)

“Black Mirror” Season 7 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

When “Black Mirror” swings big on a love story, it really can hit the mark – just look at the series’ objective best episode, “San Junipero.” The show has another major win on its hands with “Hotel Reverie.”

The episode follows actress Brandy (Issa Rae) who is hired to recreate a beloved film classic as the lead using – you guessed it – an experiment technology that places her in the film with the original’s characters. Inside, she meets Dorothy (Emma Corrin), and when the plot derails and Brandy is forced to spend what feels to her like days and weeks in the hotel while the tech team on the outside takes minutes to troubleshoot, the new actress and old fall in love with each other.

The parallels and spiritual sequel vibes to “San Junipero” will be inevitable, and while that’s not a bad thing, “Hotel Reverie” stands on its own as another major success for “Black Mirror.”

1. Common People (Season 7, Episode 1)

Chris O’Dowd and Rashida Jones in “Black Mirror” Season 7 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Sometimes, it’s nice to go back to the OG “Black Mirror” days where each episode left you feeling absolutely awful. Season 7 comes out swinging with a depressing haymaker in “Common People.”

Rashida Jones and Chris O’Dowd deliver heartbreaking performances as a couple who turn to a horrific subscription technology to keep their love alive. After Jones’ Amanda passes into a coma she won’t wake from, O’Dowd’s Mike joins a service that will keep her alive – for a price.

Things go downhill as the company continues to shrink its coverage area, filter increasing ads through Amanda, and more, all while pitching a more premium subscription plan that could improve her “quality of life.” The couple falls into more and more debt as they try to make ends meet, and it ultimately ruins both of their lives.

“Common People” will have you feeling like s–t by the end and avoiding eye contact with the specter that this kind of tech would and will play out just like this in the future. Just how I like my “Black Mirror” episodes.