The 7 Best New Movies Streaming on Netflix in November 2024

Holiday season is in full swing and awards season is gearing up, which means Netflix is absolutely packed with new releases this month. Naturally, there are the chart-topping new Christmas rom-coms, which have become a signature for the streamer in recent years. But there are also some fantastic throwback films in the lineup, as well as some potential awards contenders this month — most notably, the latest August Wilson adaptation from Denzel Washington, following “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

It’s a packed month, but not to worry, we’ve combed through to find the best of the best, whether you’re looking for a light-hearted holiday film or something more dramatic to sink your teeth into. Here’s a curated list of the best new movies on Netflix in November.

The Christmas movie sensation of the 2024 holiday season so far, "Hot Frosty" stars Hallmark Queen Lacey Chabert as a small-town gal who accidentally brings a sexy snowman to life and, naturally, falls in love with him. Dustin Milligan, who previously delighted in a similar good-natured Himbo role as Ted on "Schitt's Creek," stars as the snowman-turned-man and sparks up a charming, super-sweet chemistry with Chabert. With a great supporting cast full of familiar comedy faces and just enough delirium to make the story really soar, "Hot Frosty" is a much more surreal and hilarious experience than your average holiday romance film, but with all the butterflies that come with the territory.

Sony Pictures Releasing ‘Superbad’ (2007) Both timeless and extremely millennial, “Superbad” endures as one of the great raunch-com coming-of-age movies — and one that has become a cultural touchstone from which several other great comedies have sprung forth, from “Booksmart” to “Good Boys.” As a creative duo, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have become a powerhouse force in contemporary comedy and entertainment, and “Superbad” was their debut feature, announcing their arrival on the scene with one of the funniest movies of the 21st Century. Similarly, the film was the launching pad for its stars, including Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. It holds up, always a safe bet when you want to sit down for something where the laughs don’t quit, but the heart doesn’t either.

Netflix ‘Joy’ (2024) A bit formulaic, but a perfect easy-to-watch historical drama about a moment of human ingenuity and scientific advancement, “Joy” tells the story of the scientists who invented IVF. Set over the course of a decade, from the late ’60s to the late ’70s, the film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Bill Nighy and James Norton as the groundbreaking trio who faced public scrutiny and outright scorn on the path to their miraculous invention. The performances are great, and the soundtrack is full of throwback favorites, plus it’s a fascinating tale.

Sony Pictures Classics ‘Whiplash’ (2014) Jazz thriller? Yeah, jazz thriller. The propulsive, queasily anxious “Whiplash” rocket-launched Damien Chazelle’s career and earned J.K. Simmons a very deserved Oscar — 10 years later, it’s easy to see why. An absolute clockwork precision piece, “Whiplash” stars Miles Teller as an ambitious drummer who joins a cutthroat music conservatory and falls under the militant tutelage of Simmons’ bellowing, terrifying instructor. Relentless and impeccably paced (the film is neither rushing nor dragging), “Whiplash” builds constant tension for its first two acts before letting it loose in the third with a finale so gratifying it teeters into intoxicating euphoria. This was my favorite movie of the year when it came out, and it remains a favorite of the era all these years later.

Netflix ‘Spellbound’ (2024) A charming new animated musical from Netflix and DreamWorks animation, “Spellbound” is a familiar fairy tale that evolves into something a bit more meaty along the way. Rachel Zegler stars as Princess Ellian, who must embark on a quest to save her family and her kingdom after an enchantment turns her parents into monsters. Though some of the set-up feels a bit stale, “Spellbound” eventually finds its groove with inventive set-pieces and sweet family dynamics — not to mention music by the legendary Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington in “The Piano Lesson” (Photo: Julieta Cervantes/Netflix) ‘The Piano Lesson’ (2024) Denzel Washington makes his third August Wilson adaptation with Netflix’s “The Piano Lesson,” this time as producer — and it’s a family affair with his sons in front of and behind the camera. Malcolm Washington makes his feature directing debut, while John David Washington (“Tenet”) stars alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts and Corey Hawkins. It’s a fitting setup for a story so centered on family and legacy. Adapted from Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, “The Piano Lesson” follows the struggle between two siblings over a prized family heirloom; a piano engraved with carvings from an enslaved ancestor and a heavy history. Their ancestors were traded so their white owner could own the piano, then the family stole it back — but in 1936, Boy Willie (Washington) wants to sell it to buy land, while his sister Berniece (Deadwyler) staunchly refuses. It’s a sprawling story, haunting and haunted, with stunning work from Deadwyler, in particular.