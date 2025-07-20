The 10 Most Outrageous ‘Robot Chicken’ Sketches

As we approach the premiere of Seth Green’s “Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special” to honor the animated adult stop-motion sketch comedy series’ 20th anniversary, we wanted to remember some of the show’s most iconic sketches.

When Seth Green launched “Robot Chicken” alongside Matthew Senreich on Adult Swim in 2005, it became an instant hit that fans stayed up late to watch. While some sketches may not hold up today due to some of the crude jokes, let’s just say “Robot Chicken” isn’t afraid to stretch the limits of comedy, no matter how dark the gags become.

Check out the best sketches we chose below.

“Jason Vorhees at Home”

In this quick sketch, viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at Jason Voorhees’s life when he’s not out and about murdering people. He’s a normal guy who does his own laundry and enjoys a good puzzle every now and again.

“Voltron Got Served”

Paying homage to dance battle culture and the film “You Got Served,” “Robot Chicken” shows Voltron showing off his best moves.

“Care Bear Cleansing”

The Care Bears turn a new, murderous leaf when they decide to launch a genocide on the Care Bear Cousins in an effort to save their race of Care Bears.

“Tooth and Consequences”

While visiting a child to drop off their earnings for a tooth, the Tooth Fairy overhears an incident of domestic violence happening between the child’s parents. That’s when she takes matters into her own hands.

“Pokemon Outtakes”

After years of putting on a show for kids, Squirtle has an emotional breakdown and breaks character. But Pikachu warns him of the consequences if he doesn’t get his act together.

“The Emperor’s Phone Call”

Just when Emperor Palpatine was having a good day, he gets a bad phone call from Darth Vader about the status of the Death Star.

“M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Twist’”

This sketch takes a hilarious jab at filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s tendency to incorporate unexpected plot twists in his films. “What a twist” became a running joke throughout “Robot Chicken” seasons.

“Delicious Gummy Bears”

In one of the darker sketches, a gummy bear gets caught in a bear trap and is forced to chew herself out of it.

“Mario and Luigi Go To Vice City”

When iconic video game characters Mario and Luigi can’t cross their bridge in Mushroom Kingdom, they take another route through Grand Theft Auto’s Vice City

“Bop It … or Else”

The popular ’90s kids’ toy turns out to have its own killer ulterior motive in this hilarious one-minute sketch