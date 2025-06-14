The 7 Best Sci-Fi Shows Streaming on Prime Video Right Now

Every streaming service has a host of great sci-fi tv offerings, but Prime Video boasts some of the very best.

Whether you want to be time-traveling, watching regular people with superpowers, or have a good, serious look at the rigors of space travel, there is something for everyone on Prime. Fans of the genre can truly eat good, but there are so many options that it can be tough to fight the choice paralysis.

Below are seven of the very best sci-fi offerings on the streaming service from “The Expanse” to “Heroes.” Check them out and settle your next binge-watch.

Amazon

The Expanse

We’re starting with the best of the best. “The Expanse” is the best hard sci-fi show to come out in the last decade. The series – an adaptation of the James S.A. Corey books – examines what our solar system might look like once we take to the stars.

Humans mostly fall into three factions: the UN, made up of Earth and the moon, the latest settlers of Mars, and the people of The Belt – those who grew up in the furthest reaches of the system on asteroids or space stations. When a new alien molecule finds its way into human hands, it sparks off a mad fight for control.

There are space battles, there are political intrigues, there are romance and murder, and everything in between. “The Expanse” is aces through and through.

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in “Fallout” (Prime Video)

Fallout

Video game adaptations are having their moment in the sun lately and “Fallout” is the latest shining example of one done right. Taking place in the titular fallout of a world that turned their nukes on each other, the series follows a group of survivors – one an irradiated Ghoul, another the sheltered resident of one of the many Vaults dotting the world, a third a flunky in the military group the Brotherhood of Steel – navigating the world.

As usual, Walton Goggins is a delight in full burn makeup as The Ghoul, a western cowboy monster, but it’s Ella Purnell who really pulls people in. The show hails from Jonathan Nolan (of “Westworld” and “Person of Interest” fame) and looks to be Prime Video’s next long-term hit.

Jim Caviezel and Michael Emerson in “Person of Interest” (CREDIT: CBS)

Person of Interest

“Person of Interest” is only getting more timely as the world progresses. The series follows a man who invented a machine that can identify people who will commit a crime in the near future and the team he assembles to save lives. The show starts as a very standard CBS procedural, but over the five-season run, it evolves into a much more serialized story about the dangers of a surveillance state.

Michael Emerson is excellent as always in the show – and he should arguably be known for his role as Finch equally as much as “Lost’s” Ben Linus – but the show hits its stride when Amy Acker’s Root and Sarah Shahi’s Shaw join the show. Their chemistry with each other, and everyone else on the show, only elevates.

Man in the High Castle (Credit: Prime Video)

The Man in the High Castle

Alternate realities and the multiverse are all the rage now, but “The Man in the High Castle” was ahead of the curve when it came to exploring those concepts. Set in an alternate history where the Third Reich one World War 2 and America is looking quite a bit different, the series follows a group of freedom fighters who also learn of another world where the Nazis lost the war. Now if they can just figure out how to get there.

Heroes (Credit: NBC)

Heroes

The quality of “Heroes” really fluctuated across its four-season run, but when it sang, it really sang. Like one of the many popularized taglines said, the show was about a number of ordinary people with abilities letting them do extraordinary things, and that X-Men-like concept captivated audiences for a time.

Mileage may vary on the show as a whole, but any sci-fi fan should watch the show’s first season. It remains one of the great single seasons of TV to be made in the 2000s and the mania around “Heroes” during it is a testament to that.

Timeless (Credit: NBC)

Timeless

Settling in Eric Kripke’s career following “Supernatural” and before “The Boys” – “Timeless” is an underappreciated series that clearly had a roadmap of stories that far outstretched its two-season run. The formula is simple: bad guy wants to mess with time, good guys put together a ragtag group to follow and stop him.

Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, and Malcolm Barrett have solid chemistry as they era-hop week to week. The show is also one of the rare few that was canceled and then uncanceled due to fan reaction. What little we got of “Timeless” was a blessing, thinking about all we missed is a curse.

Continuum (Credit: Syfy)

Continuum

Shows don’t need the biggest budget to be a high-class sci-fi show – just look at “Continuum.” The Syfy series ran for four seasons and follows a police officer in 2077 hunting for a group of terrorists called Liber8 bent on taking down the various corporations that call the shots in the world. The group makes their move and figures out a way to escape repercussions by traveling through time, and the officer follows them.

The show is crisp, it’s fun, it knows its strengths and excels at all of them. If you want an easy sci-fi romp, “Continuum” is the show for you.