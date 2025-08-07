The Best Sci-Fi Shows Streaming on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has really become a haven for top-tier sci-fi series, but with all that good in one place, where does one start?

From the awards darling and crown jewel of the entire streaming service, “Severance,” to lesser-viewed but equally stellar offerings like “For All Mankind,” there are plenty of options to choose from for all different walks of sci-fi fandom.

Below are the best sci-fi shows available to stream on Apple TV+.

Adam Scott and Britt Lower in “Severance” (Apple TV+) Severance “Severance” is Apple TV+’s crown jewel right now and if you haven’t already checked it out now is the time. The series follows a group of employees who work at the mysterious Lumon Industries as “severed” employees meaning they consciously only exist on the floor they work on, while their Outie can go about their daily lives, not having to feel the boredom and pressures of office life. The show is a breeding ground for theorycrafting as more of the mysteries around Lumon and questions of personhood and free will spark between Innies and Outies. It’s already one of the great shows of the 2020s and deserves a watch.

“Foundation” Season 3 (Apple TV+) Foundation Adapting Isaac Asimov’s generation-spawning sci-fi series “Foundation” seems like a Herculean feat, yet, three seasons in, the Apple TV+ series is pulling it off with flash and care. For someone looking for a hard sci-fi show with as much political maneuvering as there are ship battles, this is the show to sink your teeth into next. Be ready to be confused if you don’t know the source material, but buckle in for the ride, and it’ll be reward after reward in the end. Read Next

Apple TV+ For All Mankind If “Severance” is the crown jewel of the Apple TV+ streaming service, then “For All Mankind” is its under-appreciated gem. It’s an alt-history series about what would have happened if America had lost the space race to the moon against the Russians and landed second. It’s a white-knuckled thriller that only gains depth with each season as the story jumps decade after decade further into the future, showing how that initial event rippled into a world becoming increasingly unrecognizable as the focus shifted. Way more people need to be watching “For All Mankind.” Join the movement.

A masked Alexander Skarsgård in “Murderbot.” (Apple TV+) Murderbot Want a fast, quick, fun watch? “Murderbot” is your destination. The series adapts Martha Wells’ novella series about a security cyborg who breaks their governor module and secretly earns free will. The only problem is they have to hide the fact and keep taking jobs protecting idiot humans when they would rather just binge-watch their favorite TV shows. If sci-fi comedy is something you’ve been missing, then Apple TV+’s newest genre addition will scratch that itch. Read Next

Rebecca Ferguson and Steve Zahn in “Silo” (Apple) Silo “Silo” asks the question “How long is too long to hide from the end of the world?” The series stars Rebecca Ferguson – who will elevate every project she’s a part of for the rest of her career – as a woman who becomes convinced that the titular silo in which she and the remaining chunk of humanity have sheltered for decades may not be the only way or place to live. Mysteries, intrigue and politicking abound as some seek answers while those in power work to keep them hidden. “Silo” is a thrill to be seen.