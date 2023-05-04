We've Got Hollywood Covered
The Best Picket Signs From the 2023 Hollywood Writers’ Strike

What else would you expect from a bunch of writers besides humor, sass and literary genius?

| May 4, 2023 @ 2:38 PM
As the first week of the 2023 Hollywood WGA writers' strike got underway, thousands of film and TV scribes took to the streets to strike for better pay and other demands. And while they’ve left their writers rooms behind, stopping production on some of Hollywood’s most popular shows, they've poured out their talent onto picket signs. From threatening to spoil the end of “Succession” to throwing witty pun-filled jabs at Amazon, what the writers have written might rightfully so be some of the best comedy we’ve seen in a minute. Here are all the best signs from the picket lines in New York and Los Angeles. 

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Fox Studios in Los Angeles -- WGA Strike 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Fox Studios in Los Angeles -- WGA Strike 2023
