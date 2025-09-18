BET’s new sports-centered series “106 & Sports” is set to premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The network’s first-ever sports countdown series will be hosted by former NFL star Cam Newton and CBS Sports’ “We Need To Talk NOW” co-host Ashley Nicole Moss.

“This is a public service announcement,” Newton tells viewers in a Thursday teaser for the series, which you can watch below. “We’re kicking off something new.”

“We bringing sports, culture and fun to your late night,” Moss chimes in.

As the press release describes, the new program pays homage to the network’s iconic and beloved music countdown show “106 & Park.” “106 & Sports” is a collaborative effort from BET Media Group and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company — an award-winning studio within Fulwell Entertainment.

Here’s BET’s description of the series: “Each week, Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss count down the Top 10 moments in sports, from viral highlights and championship fits to locker room soundbites and trending debates, energized by a live studio audience, VIP guests and a resident DJ.”

“When I think about ‘106 & Park,’ I remember how it was a voice for the culture,” Newton says of the show, marking its 25th anniversary. “It gave artists and fans a place to connect. Now, we’re doing the same thing for sports. ‘106 & Sports’ is where you’ll get the real talk, the authentic insights and the kind of conversations you won’t find anywhere else. I’m excited to team up with Ashley and BET to build something special, something that honors that legacy while creating a new one.”

Moss also shared that she’s excited to bring life to BET’s new series in that same legacy.

“I know how much this iconic brand means to so many people, including myself,” she said. “I want everyone to know how much of an honor it is to be part of this amazing culture, and my goal is to resonate that with every show. My hope is for people to feel a connection with ‘106 & Sports’ in the same way they did with ‘106 & Park.’”

Other executive producers include Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron and Tiffany Lea Williams, with Courtney Whitaker serving as co-executive producer.

“As sports and entertainment continue to intersect, ‘106 & Sports’ represents an exciting evolution of BET’s legacy, reimagining the cultural heartbeat of ‘106 & Park’ through the lens of sports,” Williams, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming and Development at BET Media Group, said in a statement. “With Cam and Ashley at the helm, this will be a space where conversation feels like community, and where fans, athletes and culture collide in every episode.”

“106 & Sports” will launch its first half of Season 1 with 10 episodes, which will air weekly on Wednesdays from Oct. 15 through Dec. 17. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on BET+.