BET Awards Draw 3.7 Million Viewers Across BET, CBS and BET Her

The 2020 BET Awards drew 3.7 million total viewers across the BET, CBS and BET Her simulcast. More than half of those came from CBS.

“For 20 years, the ‘BET Awards’ has stood as the ultimate celebration of Black Culture on television. With all that is happening in 2020, it was crucial now more-than-ever to deliver an unforgettable show filled with powerful artistry, ingenious innovation, and compelling social commentary,” said Scott Mills, president of BET. “We are incredibly grateful to the amazing artists, and our extraordinary executive producers, Connie Orlando and Jesse Collins, who partnered to create a celebration, unlike any other, that so powerfully reflects the heart, mind, and soul of Black Culture and Black America at this critical moment in history.”

Amanda Seales hosted the virtual ceremony, which featured performances by Alicia Keys, Anderson .Paak Black Thought, Chloe X Halle, Chuck D, DaBaby, D Smoke, Flavor Flav, Jahi, Jay Rock, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend,, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, Questlove, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, YG and others.

Lil Wayne and Wayne Brady delivered tributes to Kobe Bryant and Little Richard, respectively, last night.

Also Read: Ratings: ABC's Game Shows Top the BET Awards on CBS

Introduced by former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter accepted the evening’s Humanitarian Award. Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy won the BET Her Award.

Chris Brown and Roddy Ricch took home two trophies apiece. Brown won for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist as well as Best Collaboration for “No Guidance” featuring Drake. Ricch, who performed two numbers during the virtual show, took home prizes for Best New Artist and for his album “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.”

Timbaland, Nicolas Johnson, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice were honored as the 2020 Shine A Light honorees, which recognizes exceptional resilience, ingenuity and creativity in the face of adversity and demonstrate how art and education can unite and inspire even during the most challenging of times. In addition, Assa Traoré, a French anti-racist activist, was selected as the 2020 BET International Global Good recipient, which recognizes global celebrities and public figures who use their platform for social responsibility and goodness while demonstrating a commitment to the welfare of the global Black community.

Find Sunday’s list of winners here.