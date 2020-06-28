Chris Brown and Roddy Ricch took home two trophies at Sunday’s BET Awards, while Beyoncé Knowles won the BET HER Award (along with daughter Blue Ivy) as well as the Humanitarian Award.

“Insecure” actress Amanda Seales hosted the BET Awards, celebrating “the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience.” This year’s virtual show paid tribute to two superstars from the worlds of sports and entertainment: Grammy Award-winning global icon Lil Wayne honored Kobe Bryant, and Wayne Brady lead the tribute to Little Richard.

Brown won for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist as well as Best Collaboration for “No Guidance” featuring Drake. Ricch, who performed two numbers during the virtual show, took home prizes for Best New Artist and for his album “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.”

Beyonce not only won the BET HER Award (along with her daughter Blue Ivy), which recognizes neo soul and/or traditional R&B artists, she also received the Humanitarian Award for her work with her BeyGOOD initiative, which has funded college scholarships, brought safe water and sanitation to the East African nation of Burundi and, most recently, brought COVID-19 testing resources to Black and brown communities as well as support Black small business honors.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama introduced Beyonce for humanitarian work. “I wanto to dedicate this award to all of my brothers out there and all of my sisters out there, inspiring me, marching, and fighting for change,” the pop star said, encouraging her fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Performers included Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady and more.

Timbaland, Nicolas Johnson, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice were honored as the 2020 Shine A Light honorees, which recognizes exceptional resilience, ingenuity and creativity in the face of adversity and demonstrate how art and education can unite and inspire even during the most challenging of times. In addition, Assa Traoré, a French anti-racist activist, was selected as the 2020 BET International Global Good recipient, which recognizes global celebrities and public figures who use their platform for social responsibility and goodness while demonstrating a commitment to the welfare of the global Black community.

Winners are chosen by BET’s Voting Academy made up of fans and a group of entertainment professionals.

Here’s a complete list of nominees and winners.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo (WINNER)

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown (WINNER)

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos (WINNER)

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance” (WINNER)

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby (WINNER)

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the Year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher” (WINNER)

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor (WINNER)

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch (WINNER)

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Album of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch (WINNER)

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond, “Alright”

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”

Kanye West, “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me” (WINNER)

PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Pain”

The Clark Sisters, “Victory”

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae (WINNER)

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan (WINNER)

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin (WINNER)

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

Best Movie

“Bad Boys for Life”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Harriet”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”

“Just Mercy”

“Queen & Slim” (WINNER)

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles (WINNER)

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James (WINNER)

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, “Underdog”

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl” (WINNER)

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”

Layton Greene, “I Choose”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”

Viewers Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

DaBaby, “Bop”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer” (WINNER)

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewers Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) (WINNER)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)