Ratings: ABC’s Game Shows Top the BET Awards on CBS

BET Awards were also simulcast across ViacomCBS’ cable channels

| June 29, 2020 @ 8:48 AM Last Updated: June 29, 2020 @ 9:09 AM
Celebrity Family Feud

ABC/Byron Cohen

ABC’s summer Sunday game shows topped broadcast’s primetime last night, when the network faced stiff competition from “60 Minutes” and the 2020 BET Awards on CBS.

The 2020 BET Awards were also simulcast across ViacomCBS’ cable channels. We do not yet have those Nielsen numbers, so we don’t currently have a full snapshot of how the BET Awards performed.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following a rerun, “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 p.m. had a 0.7/5 and 5.5 million viewers. At 9, “Press Your Luck” got a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million viewers. “Match Game” at 10 received a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million viewers.

Also Read: Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch and Beyoncé Win Multiple BET Awards 2020: Complete Winners List

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 3.4 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” landed a 0.7/5 and 7.7 million viewers. The 2020 BET Awards followed from 8 to 11, averaging a 0.4/2 and 2 million broadcast-TV viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.9 million. “Hollywood Game Night” at 7 had a 0.2/2 and 1.8 million viewers. Repeats followed.

Univision, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.2. The Spanish-Language networks both had a 2 share, Fox got a 1. Univision was fourth in total viewers with 944,000, Fox was fifth with 758,000 and Telemundo was sixth with 704,000.

Also Read: Award Shows Go Virtual This Year: What Will They Look Like?

Fox aired all reruns on Sunday, as did The CW.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 486,000.

