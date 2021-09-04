Bette Midler Pummeled by Conservatives for Proposing Women Refuse Sex to Protest Texas Abortion Law

Bette Midler is calling on women to abstain from sex with men until they are guaranteed the right by law to choose what to do with their own bodies. As you can guess, some men (and even some women) were not pleased.

One day after a strict new anti-abortion law in Texas was enacted that restricts abortions when a pregnancy has reached six weeks, the actress and activist proposed a somewhat unorthodox protest.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” Midler tweeted Thursday.

I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 3, 2021

The new law banning the abortion of fetuses over six weeks old went into effect overnight in Texas on Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to not act on it. It also allows abortion providers, people who seek abortions and even those who drive people to receive an abortion to be sued and potentially pay damages of at least $10,000.

Backlash has been swift and fierce. In the days since the tweet was published, Midler has been faced with a slew of attacks.

I can’t believe women like Bette really think abstinence is a threat to anyone pro-life. lol



Oh no! You won’t have sex! Whatever will we do?! https://t.co/HInl5iZjVo — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 4, 2021

Pro-abortion women are repulsive so this really isn’t the threat you think it is https://t.co/xQqPhOLDE4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 4, 2021

Oh no. Please, anything but that. I’m not sure I can live in a world where….Bette Midler won’t put out for me. https://t.co/EzppNrrsnP — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 4, 2021

Liberal women in the West are so enthusiastic about having the option to kill their unborn children… It freaks me out.



They speak as if there are NO other options and then talk about 'autonomy'.



Men, control your willies.



Women, control your fannies.



It's not that hard. https://t.co/sNHp4Vz5Wf — ZUBY: New Album Out Now (@ZubyMusic) September 4, 2021

Fellow actress Rosanna Arquette replied to Midler’s tweet with concern, writing, “But then again men with angry Guns and rape not being a much of a crime in Texas. Watch this space.”

but then again men with angry Guns and rape not being a much of a crime in Texas .watch this space — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) September 3, 2021

Still, Midler is receiving plenty of support for her tweet.

Nancy Sinatra replied that, “My dad actually suggested that decades ago.” And Jane Lynch wrote, “Lysistrata for modern times,” referring to the ancient Greek comedy in which women withhold sex as a means of ending the Peloponnesian War.

My dad actually suggested that decades ago. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 3, 2021

Lysistrata for modern times. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) September 3, 2021

Check out some more highlights here.

These are the men calling Bette Midler unattractive… glass houses boys… glass houses…. pic.twitter.com/v9Z09gQPO9 — A L E X I A (@alexiamizell_) September 4, 2021

I love Bette Midler, she’s a badass! https://t.co/gn52iKutpZ — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) September 4, 2021

Once again, Bette Midler calls it out like it is. https://t.co/1qpkrR62Qx — Paul Hogarth (@paulhogarth) September 3, 2021

It’s been done before. And it worked. “Pray the Devil to Hell” documentary. pic.twitter.com/1mx8EGQUj3 — TrudyM (@TrudyM11) September 3, 2021

I think the women of Texas should refuse to have sex unless the man has proof of having a vasectomy. Or a Vas-Port. No passport, no entry. In addition to what you said. — Daisy The Vaccinated Snowflake ❄️❄️ (@S_S_Daisy) September 3, 2021

Checks to see why Bette Midler is trending



-Bunch of sadly pathetic fragile men crying over her proposed sex strike.



The women will win~ — BrotherMatthew 🇺🇸 (@STPFreak) September 4, 2021

And then there were those that supported Midler’s proposition in theory but not exactly in practice…and others who’d already been protesting for years, apparently.

I love Bette Midler but… nah… 😇🥒💦 https://t.co/ug70xj6bqs — Vicky Vette (@vickyvette) September 4, 2021

Bette Midler: we should have a sex strike in protest.



Me: checks diary… seems like I’ve been protesting for decades pic.twitter.com/IG5naEXSsL — teatime75 (@teatime75) September 4, 2021