‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Premiere Will ‘Likely’ Move to Early 2022

“Better Call Saul” fans will “likely” have to wait another year to see how the “Breaking Bad” prequel series ends, as AMC Networks chief Josh Sapan says the Bob Odenkirk-led series will probably not premiere until early 2022.

“We still have some shifting around due to COVID-related production delays for our shows, as we mentioned in our prepared remarks,” Sapan said during the AMC parent company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings call Friday. “We have a fuller slate of the ‘Walking Dead’ universe shows than we’ve had in some time, with ‘The Walking Dead’ back and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ back at full strength, and then the second season of ‘World Beyond.’ For ‘Better Call Saul,’ it does look likely, at this point, that ‘Better Call Saul’ will move into the first quarter of 2022. That’s the way we’re seeing it right now. And other shows, we’re on a production timing schedule. We’ll have a clearer view, I think, next quarter.”

The 10-episode fifth season of “Better Call Saul” aired from February to April 2020, No premiere date has been set yet for the sixth and final season, which goes back into production next month, but Sapan’s remarks are the first indication AMC has given that the premiere won’t make it to air before the end of 2021.

Earlier this month, 2021 Golden Globe nominee Odenkirk told TheWrap that long-awaited payoff is coming for Jimmy/Saul’s post-“Breaking Bad” life as Gene Takovic. The AMC drama star says we’ll see a lot more of the unassuming and mustached manager of an Omaha-area Cinnabon in the final chapter of “Better Call Saul” than just those black-and-white scenes that have previously opened each season.

“I do, yea. I think we will,” Odenkirk said. “You’re going to see a lot of insanity, as the wheels come off the cart.”

Along with Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” stars Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito.

The drama is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz and hails from Sony Pictures Television.

