Bettina Gilois, ‘McFarland USA’ and ‘Bessie’ Screenwriter, Dies at 58

Emmy-nominated screenwriter died on Sunday after a battle with cancer

| July 6, 2020 @ 2:57 PM
Bettina Gilois

Getty

Bettina Gilois, a screenwriter who worked on “McFarland USA” and “Bessie,” has died from cancer. She was 58.

Gilois passed away on Sunday, her friend told multiple media outlets. TheWrap has reached out to representatives for Gilois.

Along with “McFarland USA,” Gilois co-wrote the film “Glory Road” about Texas Western college basketball team of the 1960s, and “The Lost Wife of Robert Durst,” a 2017 Lifetime TV movie that starred Katharine McPhee. The HBO pic “Bessie” starred Queen Latifah as Bessie Smith. Gilois received an Emmy nomination for co-writing the biopic about the legendary blues singer, which she shared with Dee Rees, Christopher Cleveland and Horton Foote.

Also Read: Charlie Daniels, Country Music Singer of 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia,' Dies at 83

Gilois was in the middle of writing the series “Muscle Shoals” about the famed Alabama recording studio, which was being produced by Johnny Depp, with Nancy Wilson of Heart composing the music.

In the 1990s, Gilois served as a producer on “Fire Birds,” starring Nicolas Cage, and “Triple Bogey on a Par Five Hole.”

Another friend of Gilois, Robbie Brinkley, posted a tribute on Instagram.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty
  • little richard Getty
  • jerry stiller
  • Phyllis George
  • Fred Willard
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer
  • ian holm
  • Joel Schumacher
  • Carl Reiner
  • Hugh Downs
  • Nick Cordero
1 of 68

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE