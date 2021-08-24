‘Betty’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at HBO

HBO canceled the series “Betty” after two seasons, TheWrap confirmed.

“We will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Betty,'” the network said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast – their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.”

Inspired by Crystal Moselle’s feature film “Skate Kitchen,” the series starred the movie’s Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg as a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City.

Moselle served as director and executive producer, joined by executive producers Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Alliah Sophia Mourad. The series was produced by Untitled Entertainment.