More than 1,600 items from Hollywood legend Betty White’s estate are up for auction this weekend.

White’s copy of the first draft of the pilot episode script for “The Golden Girls,” along with an autographed production-used pilot script, are among the memorabilia from her iconic television series up for bid, along with her directors chair from the beloved show’s set, which is expected to sell for $1,000 to $2,000. A number of other scripts from that program, along with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Hot In Cleveland” are also included in the lots.

Several awards, including her 2015 People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Icon” and her 1994 Television Academy Hall of Fame award and a Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award are likely to garner interest, as well.

White’s Emmy Award nomination certificates for “The Golden Girls,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Hot in Cleveland” are also among the auction items, along with the black-and-gold Mignon gown she wore to the Emmy Awards in 1989. Several other vintage designer gowns from Hollywood awards shows are among the lots.

Julien’s Auctions has already received thousands of bids for the wide variety of items, many of which are animal themed, reflecting the star’s lifelong devotion to animal causes. Cat-themed jewelry, hand-embroidered wall hangings and a host of animal figurines are among the lots.

Now is your chance to be a part of history. Join Julien's Auctions as we share with the world "Property from the Life and Career of Betty White." View the catalogue at https://t.co/tzS6JKLi4p and be ready for an incredible auction September 23 – 25. https://t.co/SyzFpm2aqH — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) September 22, 2022

White died in December at age 99 from complications following a stroke, just days short of her 100th birthday. The beloved actress’s eight-decade-long career earned her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest TV career for a female entertainer.

“Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a cross generational icon who made us laugh for 80 years with her illustrious work on film, radio and television classics such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls,” said Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien’s Auctions, in a statement.

While the lots include some fine jewelry and parts of her wardrobe, dozens of the mementos, including portraits of her dogs, needlepoints and a range of books, are expected to sell for $500 or less, making the auction accessible to fans.

Most of the items up for auction come from White’s Brentwood home, which sold in June for $10.7 million. Funds from the auction will benefit environmental and animal welfare charities that White supported.

The auction will be held Friday through Sunday at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, and online at www.juliensauctions.com.