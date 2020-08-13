Go Pro Today

Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Courtney B Vance, Phylicia Rashad to Star on HBO’s ‘Between the World and Me’

Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Pauletta Washington and Susan Kelechi Watson also join TV special adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book

| August 13, 2020 @ 12:00 PM
between the world and me

Getty Images

Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Courtney B. Vance and Phylicia Rashad are set to star in HBO’s adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me,” the premium cable channel said Thursday.

Also joining the TV special are Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Pauletta Washington and Susan Kelechi Watson, with additional cast to be announced.

HBO’s “Between the World and Me” will combine elements of the book’s 2018 stage adaptation at the Apollo Theater, “including powerful readings from Coates’ book,” with documentary footage from the actors’ home life, archival footage, and animation.

Also Read: HBO to Adapt Ta-Nehisi Coates' 'Between the World and Me' as a TV Special

“Between the World and Me” is currently in production under COVID-19 guidelines. The special is expected to debut this fall on HBO and will also be available to stream on WarnerMedia-owned streaming service HBO Max.

HBO’s “Between the World and Me” is directed by Kamilah Forbes, who directed the Apollo’s original staging. The special is executive produced by Forbes, Coates, Watson and Williams. Williams’ production company One Story Up produces.

See a photo of the announced cast members below.

between the world and me

