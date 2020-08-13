Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Courtney B. Vance and Phylicia Rashad are set to star in HBO’s adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me,” the premium cable channel said Thursday.

Also joining the TV special are Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Pauletta Washington and Susan Kelechi Watson, with additional cast to be announced.

HBO’s “Between the World and Me” will combine elements of the book’s 2018 stage adaptation at the Apollo Theater, “including powerful readings from Coates’ book,” with documentary footage from the actors’ home life, archival footage, and animation.

Also Read: HBO to Adapt Ta-Nehisi Coates' 'Between the World and Me' as a TV Special

“Between the World and Me” is currently in production under COVID-19 guidelines. The special is expected to debut this fall on HBO and will also be available to stream on WarnerMedia-owned streaming service HBO Max.

HBO’s “Between the World and Me” is directed by Kamilah Forbes, who directed the Apollo’s original staging. The special is executive produced by Forbes, Coates, Watson and Williams. Williams’ production company One Story Up produces.

Bassett is represented by The Gersh Agency, Lighthouse Entertainment and Fox Rothschild. Garza is represented by ICM. Morton is represented by Vanguard Management Group and TalentWorks. Trotter is represented by Sweet 180, Maverick and the Law Office of Brad Rubens, Esq. Vance is represented by WME and Fox Rothschild. Washington is represented by WME. Rashad is represented by BKEntertainment, and Innovative Artists. Watson is represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, United Talent Agency and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Winfrey is represented by Ziffren Brittenham.

See a photo of the announced cast members below.