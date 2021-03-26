Go Pro Today

Beverly Cleary, Children’s Author of ‘Ramona’ Books and ‘The Mouse and the Motorcycle,’ Dies at 104

“Ramona” series of books was adapted for 2010 feature film “Ramona and Beezus”

| March 26, 2021 @ 2:31 PM Last Updated: March 26, 2021 @ 2:56 PM
Beverly Cleary 1955

Author Beverly Cleary circa 1955/Cleary Family archive/OPB/Public Domain

Beverly Cleary, the beloved children’s book author of the “Ramona” series and “The Mouse and the Motorcycle,” has died. She was 104.

Yes, 104. Cleary’s first book, “Henry Huggins,” was published more than 70 years ago, way back in 1950.

Cleary died Thursday in Carmel, California, where she’d lived since the 1960s, according to her publisher HarperCollins. Cleary was born Beverly Bunn on April 12, 1916, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Also Read: Jessica Walter, 'Arrested Development' and 'Archer' Star, Dies at 80

Cleary spent her early years on the family farm in Yamhill, Oregon. There, her mom set up a library for the town. Young Beverly’s love of books was born in that lodge room above a bank. That didn’t mean she was instantly a great writer. Cleary wasn’t even a good reader.

When her family moved to Portland, Cleary was placed in the local grammar school’s circle for struggling readers. That experience informed her future writing.

Cleary would go on to publish more than 40 books, selling more than 85 million copies. She’s won what feels like as many awards.

Also Read: Larry McMurtry, 'Lonesome Dove' Author and 'Brokeback Mountain' Screenwriter, Dies at 84

Cleary won a Newbery Honor in 1978 for “Ramona and Her Father” and another in 1982 for “Ramona Quimby, Age 8.” In 1984, she received the John Newbery Medal for “Dear Mr. Henshaw.”

She has also been honored with the American Library Association’s 1975 Laura Ingalls Wilder Award, the Catholic Library Association’s 1980 Regina Medal, and the University of Southern Mississippi’s 1982 Silver Medallion. In 1984, Cleary was the United States author nominee for the international Hans Christian Andersen Award. In 2000, to honor her contributions to children’s literature, Beverly Cleary was named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress.

We could go on, but even the internet only has so much room.

Also Read: Craig 'Mums' Grant, Poet and 'Oz' Actor, Dies at 53

Cleary’s “Ramona” novels were adapted into the 2010 live-action children’s movie “Ramona and Beezus,” which starred Joey King and Selena Gomez in the title roles. While the title comes from Cleary’s first book in the series, “Beezus and Ramona,” it follows the story told in the sequels, “Ramona Forever” and “Ramona’s World.”

The Fox 2000 Pictures-produced movie grossed $27 million.

“We are saddened by the passing of Beverly Cleary, one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time. Looking back, she’d often say, ‘I’ve had a lucky life,’ and generations of children count themselves lucky too–lucky to have the very real characters Beverly Cleary created, including Henry Huggins, Ramona and Beezus Quimby, and Ralph S. Mouse, as true friends who helped shape their growing-up years,” Suzanne Murphy, president and publisher of HarperCollins Children’s Books, said in a statement. “We at HarperCollins also feel extremely lucky to have worked with Beverly Cleary and to have enjoyed her sparkling wit.  Her timeless books are an affirmation of her everlasting connection to the pleasures, challenges, and triumphs that are part of every childhood.”

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2021 (Photos)

  • dustin diamond cicely tyson larry king
  • Mike fenton obit casting director
  • crossing delancey Joan Micklin Silver Amy Irving
  • Gerry Marsden obit
  • Kerry Vincent
  • Tanya Roberts A view to a kill bond girl obit
  • Eric Jerome Dickey, Best-Selling Novelist, Dies at 59
  • neil sheehan
  • Marion Ramsey
  • ER Deezer D
  • Tommy Lasorda Dodgers
  • Photo: Dave Creek/Instagram
  • Michael Apted
  • John Reilly General Hospital obit
  • Marsha Zazula Metallica
  • Stacy Title
  • Jessica Campbell Election
  • Siegfried Fischbacher Getty Images
  • angie janusz survivor Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS
  • Joanne Rogers Fred Rogers Getty Images
  • Peter Mark Richman Mark Davis/Getty Images
  • Sylvain Sylvain New York Dolls Getty Images
  • philip smith Getty Images
  • phil spector Getty Images
  • David Richardson obit Getty Images
  • Don Sutton Getty Images
  • mira furlan Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • bob avian Getty Images
  • gregory sierra Getty Images
  • Larry King Getty Images
  • Walter Bernstein Getty Images
  • Perry Botkin Jr obit Getty Images
  • Bruce Kirby Getty Images
  • sekou smith nba Getty Images
  • cloris leachman Getty Images
  • Sonny Fox Wonderama Getty Images
  • cicely tyson Getty Images
  • Edward Fletcher AKA Duke Bootee Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • sophie xeon Getty Images
  • Allan Burns Getty Images
  • Larry Wilmore Marc Wilmore Getty Images
  • Jamie Tarses ABC Getty Images
  • Dustin Diamond Getty Images
  • Ricky Powell Getty Images
  • hal holbrook Getty Images
  • Jack Palladino San Francisco Getty Images
  • christopher plummer Getty Images
  • Leon Spinks Jr boxer obit Getty Images
  • George Shultz Getty Images
  • pedro gomez Getty Images
  • Billy Brown Alaskan Bush People Getty Images
  • jean claude carriere Getty Images
  • mary wilson the supremes Getty Images
  • Marty Schottenheimer Getty Images
  • larry flynt Getty Images
  • katherine creag wnbc Getty Images
  • chick corea Getty Images
  • Brayden Smith Jeopardy Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Johnny Pacheco Getty Images
  • rush limbaugh Getty Images
  • harry bring Getty Images
  • Prince Markie Dee Getty Images
  • martha stewart humphrey bogart in a lonely place Getty Images
  • lawrence ferlinghetti Getty Images
  • peter s. davis Courtesy of Davis family
  • Alan Robert Murray Getty Images
  • fred segal Courtesy of Autumn Communications
  • irv cross Getty Images
  • Vernon Jordan Getty Images
  • Jahmil French Getty Images
  • geoffrey scott dynasty Getty Images
  • josh humiston apa Courtesy of APA
  • Moonshiners star Lance Waldroup Getty Images
  • Nomadland Michael Wolf Snyder obit Searchlight Pictures
  • tony hendra Getty
  • Michael Stanley obit YouTube
  • 021, Magic Land of Allakazam 1960 Getty
  • Leon Gast When We Were Kings Getty
  • norton juster Getty
  • Roger Mudd
  • Cliff Simon
  • marvin hagler
  • james levine
  • Jeffrey M. Hayes
  • Elgin Baylor
  • Katherine Diaz
1 of 91

A look at all the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we’ve lost so far this year

A look at all the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we've lost this year

View In Gallery