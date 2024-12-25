Beyoncé Performs ‘Cowboy Carter’ Songs for the First Time on Netflix’s NFL Halftime Show

Beyoncé pulled off a crowd-pleasing, and glitchless, halftime show during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans football game hosted by Netflix Wednesday. The singer performed several songs from her latest album “Cowboy Carter” for the first time during the Christmas Day performance, including “16 Carriages” and “Blackbiird,” which she sang with Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts (who performed at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit this year), Tiera Kennedy and Tanner Adell.

The singer entered the stage on top of a white horse, referencing the album’s cover. She was joined by several more horses and people wearing cowboy hats, enshrouded in veils, and playing the violin before taking the field with dozens of dancers. Special guests included Shaboozey and Post Malone.

Much to the delight of fans online and in the stadium, Beyoncé’s oldest daughter Blue Ivy also joined her on the field to do some line dancing during “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy perform at the #BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/M2aNNbebI1 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 25, 2024

The setlist included: “16 Carriages,” “Blackbiird,” “Ya Ya,” “My House,” “Spaghettii,” “Riiverdance,” “Sweet Honey Buckiin,” “Levii’s Jeans,” “Jolene,” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

these harmonies??? this moment with Beyoncé was heavenly. wow#BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/u0aDjqAktU — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 25, 2024

Fans were captivated by the performance. Spencer Althouse, editorial director at Buzzfeed, wrote on X, “these harmonies??? this moment with Beyoncé was heavenly. wow.”

beyonce opening her halftime show with 16 carriages. I need a word stronger than mother #BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/gjc6GO5BRD — ً (@americanreqiuem) December 25, 2024

Another fan wrote, “Beyonce opening her halftime show with 16 carriages. I need a word stronger than mother.”

Beyoncé Bowl was perfect thank you nfl I’m turning off this game now pic.twitter.com/nivBYgEUEg — aquarius’ groove 💋 (@rickysgroove) December 25, 2024

And for many, the end of the performance marked the end of the Beyoncé Bowl — the only game that mattered. As a third person put it on X, “Beyoncé Bowl was perfect thank you nfl I’m turning off this game now.”

The event marked the first time Netflix has hosted NFL games. The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the afternoon of games, besting the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10, and the Baltimore Ravens began playing the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET.

In a teaser for her performance, the star played her song “Texas Hold ‘Em” on the banjo. Netflix previously announced that the singer would bring out guests to perform songs from her Grammy-nominated album “Cowboy Carter.”

If you missed the games live, you can watch both (and Beyoncé’s performance) on Netflix for up to three hours following each game’s conclusion (which means the latest you can try to catch the singer’s show is 11 p.m. ET).