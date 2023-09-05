Founding member of Cash Money Record’s Hot Boys, B.G., was released from prison after serving 11 years of a 14-year prison sentence.

Video footage posted on Thursday by Cash Money Records founder Birdman, showed the executive picking up Christopher Noel Dorsey, who is better known as his stage name B.G., which stands for Baby Gangsta.

Birdman and B.G. (Photo credit: Instagram)

BG from Cash Money released from prison after serving 11 of his 14 year sentence.



Birdman went to pick him up pic.twitter.com/i2zCdZYGF4 — Trap Money Kobe (@TrapMoneyKobe_) September 5, 2023

In the clip above, which was shared on both Birdman and Cash Money Record’s official Instagram pages, viewers could see Birdman dapping B.G. up and giving him a warm embrace.

B.G. got his start in the music business when he signed with Cash Money Records — launched by brothers Ronald “Slim” Williams and Bryan “Birdman” Williams — at the age of 12 in 1993. He would later become one of the founding members of the label’s hit music groups the Hot Boys, in 1997. Its founding members were B.G., Lil Wayne, Turk and Juvenile. Hot Boys released their debut recording studio LP “Get It How U Live!” that same year.

The group’s 1999 album “Guerrilla Warfare” went platinum, selling over 142,000 copies in its first-week debut and landed at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 list. It stands as the Hot Boys’ most commercially successful album.

Before departing from the group in 2001, the New Orleans native dropped his debut album “Choppa City in the Ghetto” in 1999, which featured the smash hit “Bling Bling.” He launched his own record label Chopper City Records afterward.

Police arrested B.G. in 2009 during a traffic stop where they found three guns, two of which were stolen. Two years after, he pled guilty to two counts of firearm possession and one count for witness tampering.

B.G. was originally set to be released on April 17, 2024.