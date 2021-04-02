You can catch Bhad Bhabie at the bank, probably, after the teenage rapper revealed she made more than $1 million in her first six hours on OnlyFans — and likely set a new site record in the process.

Late on Thursday, Bhad Bhabie — best known for her viral “cash me outside, how bout dah” rant on “Dr. Phil” in 2016 — posted a screenshot on Instagram divulging she earned $1,030,703.43 in her first few hours on OnlyFans, which allows fans to pay creators for racy pictures and videos. On Friday, a rep for OnlyFans confirmed to TheWrap that Bhad Bhabie did pass $1 million in her first six hours on the platform.

The 18-year-old rapper is charging $23.99 for monthly access to her content, plus the ability to direct message. About three-quarters of her earnings came from new subscriptions, while $5,502.35 came from tips and another $267,675 were payments tied to direct messages.

Also Read: Bella Thorne's $2 Million OnlyFans Windfall Made the Platform Harder for Sex Workers, Users Say

“Not bad for 6 hours,” Bhad Bhabie said on Instagram. “We broke the f— out of that onlyfans record.”

OnlyFans creators get to keep 80% of their sales, meaning Bhabie would’ve made about $800,000 in her first quarter-day on the service (not counting taxes, of course).

Bhad Bhabie’s big debut looks to have narrowly edged past the previous record set by ex-Disney Channel star Bella Thorne, who made about $1 million in her first day on OnlyFans — and $2 million in her first week — back in August. Thorne’s OnlyFans windfall was met with some pushback by other OnlyFans creators, with some claiming her quick success led to new caps on how much the platform would allow them to charge for pay-per-view content.

Tony Maglio contributed to this report.