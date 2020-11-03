In a late-night speech to his supporters in Delaware, Democratic candidate Joe Biden called for patience as votes continue to be counted but expressed confidence in an eventual victory.

“Your patience is commendable,” Biden said. “We feel good about where we are. We really do. I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election. We knew, because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote, that it’s going to take awhile. We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying the votes is finished. And it ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”

The former vice president also said it wasn’t up to him or Donald Trump to declare the winner but noted that he was “optimistic” about the outcome.

“We’re feeling good about where we are,” Biden continued. “Keep the faith, guys. We’re going to win this.”

As of late on Tuesday, a winner has not yet been projected in the presidential race between Biden and Trump.

Watch Biden’s full remarks below.