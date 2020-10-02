The Biden campaign has begun pulling its negative ads about Trump in light of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis, CBS News reported on Friday.

The decision to take down the ads was made on Friday afternoon, according to CBS News, but it is not immediately clear for how long the campaign plans on withholding the ads. The Trump campaign is still running negative ads about Biden, as of late Friday afternoon.

Spokespersons for the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

Trump announced late on Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, the president was transported to the Walter Reed Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution” and is expected to stay there for a “few days,” according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

In a video filmed shortly before his departure to Walter Reed, Trump said, “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

On Friday morning, Biden — who tested negative — shared his well wishes for the President and First Lady.

“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted.