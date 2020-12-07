Biden Names LA Mayor Eric Garcetti as Co-Chair of Inaugural Committee

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was named a co-chair of the Biden-Harris inaugural committee on Monday.

“This inauguration will mark a turning point for Americans to unite and start building back better together, for generations to come,” Garcetti said in a statement. “As we grapple with threats to our health, livelihoods and climate, this is a time for Americans to come together, work together and move forward together.”

Garcetti — who endorsed Biden for president in January — joins Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester as committee co-chairs. South Carolina Rep. and House majority whip Rep. James E. Clyburn will chair the entire committee.

“Kamala and I are honored and grateful to these leaders for joining our inaugural committee as co-chairs and helping to organize a safe inauguration for all Americans,” Biden said. “These leaders reflect the strength, spirit, and diversity of America and have always held a steadfast commitment to restoring the soul of the nation, building back the middle class, and unifying the country. We are proud of their support and know they will help plan an inauguration that will reflect our nation’s shared values.”

The inauguration is scheduled to take place on Jan. 20, 2021.