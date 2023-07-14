We've Got Hollywood Covered
Jeffrey Katzenberg Says Fundraising Comparisons Between Biden, Obama Reelections Are Unsound: ‘The World’s a Different Place’

The current president’s haul topped $72 million in the first quarter, a number the Hollywood figure called ”blockbuster“

| July 14, 2023 @ 12:32 PM
Jeffrey Katzenberg and Joe Biden

Jeffrey Katzenberg and President Joe Biden (Jesse Grant/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign and Democratic political committees supporting him raised a combined $72 million during the first quarter — a sum the president’s campaign cochair Jeffrey Katzenberg called “blockbuster.”

“In my world, we actually have a single word for when something like this happens: It’s called a blockbuster,” Katzenberg told Politico in an interview published Friday. “Importantly, this is the first real referendum on President Biden’s job that he’s doing — and it’s a record-setting landslide.”

Answering to concerns that former President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign outpaced Biden’s $72 million figure at this point in 2011, Katzenberg maintained that “you are having a really, really hard time trying to find a way to put some gray cloud over these numbers” and that Biden is now a proven small-donor competitor.

“I don’t believe we were at war at the time. I don’t believe that we were having the sort of divisiveness that we have. The world’s a different place,” he said.

Ahead of federal fundraising reporting deadline on July 15, the Biden-Harris campaign, Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees said they brought in $72 million from April to the end of June, with $77 million cash on hand. They did not share how those figures were divided between the campaign and the committees.

