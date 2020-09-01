Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is like any other campaign utilizing lawn signs. But unlike other campaigns, some of those signs are appearing in players’ yards on “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”
A Biden spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap that the campaign is rolling out custom signs for players of the wildly popular game for Nintendo Switch.
In images provided by the campaign to TheWrap, characters that look a lot like Biden and his vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris next to four different signs: A “Team Joe” sign, a sign featuring Biden’s LGBTQ+ pride logo, a “Biden-Harris” campaign image, and one with red, white and blue sunglasses.
Check out the codes below to access the lawn signs.
Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for Biden’s campaign, said in a statement, “Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands. Since today marks the start of fall in the game and the leaves start to change color, we are introducing a staple for the season: Team Joe yard signs. As we enter the final campaign stretch towards November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together.”
He added this is “just the start” of how the campaign plans to engage players. Players can expect “more digital swag, voter education tools, and organizing efforts on Animal Crossing and other platforms.”
Biden isn’t the first politician to harness the power of the game, which was released in March. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez swung by a few players’ sites in May, after taking to Twitter asking other gamers to send in-game friend requests so she could interact with them.
“I would like to visit random people’s islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board. Can I do that? If so, how?,” Ocasio-Cortez asked. AOC also said she would open her Twitter DMs “for the first time since the Zuckerberg hearing” to receive friend requests.
17 Chill Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine