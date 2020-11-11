joe biden hollywood

Getty Images

What Hollywood Wants From a Biden Presidency: Fix China, Handle Coronavirus

by and | November 11, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

After a rocky relationship with Trump, the entertainment industry will be looking for better ties to the coming Biden administration

What does Hollywood want from a coming Biden administration? A more stable relationship with China and control of the coronavirus pandemic, according to analysts, executives and experts in the entertainment industry.

“I’m hopeful that it will breathe some new life into China-Hollywood relations in terms of financing, distribution and production activity,” Lindsay Conner, partner and leader, Manatt Entertainment Group, specializing in U.S.-China entertainment deals, told TheWrap. “The fundamentals of the U.S-China relationship won’t change with the election, but I would expect the tone of the relationship to be more stable, firm and calm, with a decreased level of surface tension.”

