Biden Is Oldest President Ever – Will Hollywood Finally Rethink Ageism?

by | February 4, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“We’ve gone through a whole cycle of: ‘And the president in this episode is a woman.’ I think now we are going to see, ‘The president in this episode is a grandpa,'” one expert says

As the oldest president in American history, could Joe Biden, nicknamed “Uncle Joe” on social media, also have a game-changing effect on the entertainment industry, on and off screen?

At 78, Biden enters office as the oldest president in our history — Ronald Reagan was previously the oldest president upon leaving office at 77.

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

