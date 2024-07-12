Joe Biden Press Conference Draws Over 24 Million Viewers 

President Joe Biden’s press conference on Thursday drew an estimated 24.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen figures.

Biden’s first solo press conference of the year aired from around 7:30 p.m. ET to 8:30 p.m. ET and was broadcast on eight difference television networks. That includes ABC, which delayed the start of its ESPYs sports awards coverage as a result.

A majority of the viewership was in the 55+ age range, where 19.2 million viewers watched the event live. In the 18-34 age range, just over 1 million viewers saw the event, and of adults in the 35-54 age range, 3.6 million viewers watched live.

Breaking down the ratings, Fox News topped all news networks with 5.67 million total viewers and 835,000 in the 25-54 demographic. ABC News came in second with 4.98 million total viewers — however, the broadcast network topped Fox News in the 25-54 demographic with 879,000 viewers. CBS News came in third, drawing 3.60 million total viewers, and 611,000 viewers in the 25-54 age range.

NBC News drew 3.55 million total viewers and 319,000 in the 25-54 demo, while MSNBC drew 2.52 million total viewers and 319,000 in the demo, giving NBCUniversal a wide reach across its platforms that would put it in second to Fox News when combined. With viewership from CNBC added in, NBC’s networks drew 6.25 million viewers. CNN saw 2.22 million total viewers and 439,000 in the demo.

In comparison, Biden’s debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump in June, which reignited fears about the president’s capabilities, drew over 51.3 million total viewers across all broadcast and cable networks that simulcasted the debate.

Additionally, Biden’s recent interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos brought in 8.5 million total viewers, topping its timeslot across major demographics.