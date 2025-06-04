Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Says She’s Leaving the Democratic Party

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is leaving the Democratic Party. The prominent Capitol Hill figure shared the decision Wednesday in announcing her forthcoming book, “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” due in October from Hachette Book Group.

“In a country obsessed with blind loyalty to a two-party democratic system, Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House press secretary to the Biden-Harris administration, shares why Americans must step beyond party lines to embrace life as Independents,” the book publisher’s press release reads. “Jean-Pierre didn’t come to her decision to be an Independent lightly. She has served two American presidents, Obama and Biden. In 2020, she joined Biden’s campaign as a senior adviser, becoming Harris’s chief of staff and then, two years later, White House press secretary. She takes us through the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.”

