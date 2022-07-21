Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Experiencing ‘Very Mild Symptoms’

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, and is now isolating in the White House. According to a statement, Biden is only experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

“He has begun taking Paxlovid,” the White House said. “Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Responding to the diagnosis, Biden tweeted that he’s “keeping busy!”

Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today.



Keeping busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

Per the White House’s own protocol, the president is set to work in isolation until he tests negative. The White House also noted that, “out of an abundance of transparency,” there will be daily updates on the Presidents health and testing status.

Biden, who tests for COVID-19 regularly as a result of his extensive travel and interaction with people, last tested on Tuesday, and received a negative result.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID back in April, though she experienced no symptoms at the time. At the time, the White House said that “she has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” and she also worked in isolation until receiving a negative test.