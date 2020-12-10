Biden to Have White House Disinfected After Trump Moves Out

As soon as Donald Trump moves out of the White House in January, a team deployed by the General Services Administration will “thoroughly clean and disinfect” every object touched by hands in the East and West Wings before President-elect joe Biden and his staff move in, according to Politico.

Included in those objects are all doorknobs, furniture, light switches and handrails, a GSA spokesperson told Politico. And because the coronavirus is primarily spread through respiratory droplets that linger in the air, “disinfectant misting services” — provided by a private contractor — will also be used to help remove lingering droplets, according to Politico.

The Biden administration also plans to have a skeleton crew on-site at the White House to help reduce the risk of exposure while the rest will continue working remotely from home.

COVID-19: Which Political Figures Have Tested Positive

Two months ago, dozens of officials tested positive for COVID-19 in an apparent outbreak inside the White House. The list included President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller, former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and senior Trump counselor Hope Hicks.

On Sunday, Trump also announced that his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, tested positive.