CNN’s Biden Town Hall bested MSNBC and Fox News combined in the key adults 25-54 demographic on Tuesday night. While CNN was No. 1 in the time slot in terms of total viewers, it did not beat its two largest rivals on a combined basis by that measurement.

From 9 p.m. to 10:15 p.m., the President Biden Town Hall drew 880,000 adults 25-54, according to Nielsen. MSNBC had 424,000 over that 75 minutes, Fox News Channel managed 392,000. In other words, CNN bested MSNBC by 108%, Fox News by 124% and the combination of the two by 64,000 viewers in they age range.

The advantage among the youngest adults, those 18-34, was even greater. Biden drew 205,000 viewers in that age range, Fox had 64,000 and MSNBC managed 42,000.

In terms of primetime (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.) averages, CNN won comfortably in the key news demo, but Fox News Channel finished first in terms of total viewers.

CNN finished the evening with 2.6 million primetime viewers overall, with 663,000 of those coming from the 25-54 demo. Fox News drew 2.9 million total viewers, on average, through that three-hour window — 420,000 of those from the key demo. MSNBC averaged 2.4 million total viewers with 344,000 of them aging into the demo.

Earlier on Wednesday, CNN shook up its daytime lineup.

Brianna Keilar is now set to co-host “New Day” with John Berman from 6 to 9 a.m. on weekdays, while Alisyn Camerota, formerly “New Day” anchor, and Victor Blackwell will take over Brooke Baldwin’s old slot from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ana Cabrera will anchor CNN Newsroom weekdays from 1 to 2 p.m.

In addition to these changes, Jim Acosta, the network’s new chief domestic correspondent, will anchor “CNN Newsroom” on Saturdays and Sundays from 3-6 p.m. and Boris Sanchez, who previously served as a CNN White House correspondent, will join Christi Paul as co-anchor of “Weekend New Day” on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The changes to CNN’s daytime schedule will take effect in April.