The race for the White House between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is still on as the country awaits definitive results in key battleground states.

As of late Wednesday night, Democratic candidate Joe Biden led with 264 electoral votes — close to the required 270 to win — while Donald Trump trailed with 213, according to the Associated Press. But five states still remain undecided: Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Late on Tuesday, Fox News was the first to call Arizona for Biden, followed by the Associated Press a few hours later. But the remainder of the major networks have not yet projected a winner in the contested state, which holds 11 electoral votes.

Throughout Wednesday, Trump and his campaign repeatedly sought to cast doubts on the electoral process by falsely claiming victories in many of those key states, filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan in an attempt to stop the counting of votes, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and spreading false misinformation about mail-in ballots and voter fraud.

Meanwhile, Biden expressed his confidence in an eventual victory during a Wednesday afternoon speech in Wilmington, Delaware, but said that all the votes must be count first.

“After a long night of counting, it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I’m not here to declare that we won, but I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” Biden said. “Now, every vote must be counted. No one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever.”