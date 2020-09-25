Ratings: ABC Game Show Premieres Can’t Quell the ‘Big Brother’ Effect

ABC and CBS tied in primetime ratings on Thursday, but got to their 0.6s in very different ways

ABC and CBS tied atop the Nielsen ratings leaderboard on Thursday, but the two broadcast networks took very different paths to get there.

For ABC, it was the fall premieres for game shows “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck” and “Match Game” that averaged out to a 0.6. For CBS, it was a strong “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. carrying the weaker “Love Island” and broadcast-television premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery.”

ABC and CBS tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.5 million.

Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Premiere Sinks 44% From Last September's Start

On ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 drew a 0.7/4 and 5.1 million viewers. At 9, “Press Your Luck” had a 0.6/4 and 3.5 million viewers. “Match Game” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 2.9 million viewers.

For CBS, “Big Brother” at 8 posted a 1.1/7 and 4 million viewers. “Love Island” at 9 received a 0.5/3 and 1.9 million viewers. The broadcast-TV debut of CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery” at 10 had a 0.2/1 and 1.7 million viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and second in viewers with 3.2 million. “The Wall” at 8 got a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million viewers. From 9-11, “Dateline NBC” averaged a 0.4/3 and 3.3 million viewers.

Fox and Its 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' Premiere Settle for 5th-Place Ratings Tie With Telemundo

Fox, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.1 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

Fox aired a pair of repeats on Thursday, filling up its two-hour primetime.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 719,000. “Mysteries Decoded” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 787,000 viewers. A rerun followed.

Summer is over and it goes without saying that coronavirus threw off pretty much everything about the season, including broadcast TV. But in a time of production delays and pushed premiere dates, June, July and ... NBC/CBS/ABC Rank: 7 (tie) Show: "Holey Moley" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.7 Holy moley, a putt-putt golf show actually made our list. ABC Rank: 7 (tie) Show: "Don't" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.7 We can't believe this many people did watch a show named "Don't" either. ABC Rank: 7 (tie) Show: "Celebrity Family Feud" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.7 Survey says: This concept still works. ABC Rank: 7 (tie) Show: "Broke" Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 0.7 Canceled, but not "Broke" per TV ratings currency. CBS Rank: 7 (tie) Show: "The Wall" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.7 Plug-and-play game show hosted by Chris Hardwick hasn't hit a wall yet. NBC Rank: 7 (tie) Show: "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday) Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.7 "Big Brother's" little brother in multi-night ratings strength. NBC Rank: 6 Show: "The Titan Games" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.9 If you can't smell what The Rock's cookin', it's solid summer ratings. NBC Rank: 5 Show: "World of Dance" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 1.2 It's J. Lo's world, we're just living in (watching) it. NBC Rank: 3 (tie) Show: "Big Brother" (Thursday) Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 1.3 OK, we promise, this is the last "Big Brother" slot. CBS Rank: 3 (tie) Show: "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday) Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 1.3 America's got 140 million adults 18-49. Enough of them still watch "America's Got Talent" in its 15th season. NBC Rank: 2 Show: "Big Brother" (Sunday) Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 1.4 Toldja. CBS Rank: 1 Show: "Big Brother" (Wednesday) Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 1.5 "Big Brother" gets big ratings in the key demo -- and not just on Wednesdays. CBS

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)