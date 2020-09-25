abc game shows

Ratings: ABC Game Show Premieres Can’t Quell the ‘Big Brother’ Effect

by | September 25, 2020 @ 8:38 AM

ABC and CBS tied in primetime ratings on Thursday, but got to their 0.6s in very different ways

ABC and CBS tied atop the Nielsen ratings leaderboard on Thursday, but the two broadcast networks took very different paths to get there.

For ABC, it was the fall premieres for game shows “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck” and “Match Game” that averaged out to a 0.6. For CBS, it was a strong “Big Brother” at 8 p.m. carrying the weaker “Love Island” and broadcast-television premiere of “Star Trek: Discovery.”

ABC and CBS tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.5 million.

On ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” at 8 drew a 0.7/4 and 5.1 million viewers. At 9, “Press Your Luck” had a 0.6/4 and 3.5 million viewers. “Match Game” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 2.9 million viewers.

For CBS, “Big Brother” at 8 posted a 1.1/7 and 4 million viewers. “Love Island” at 9 received a 0.5/3 and 1.9 million viewers. The broadcast-TV debut of CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery” at 10 had a 0.2/1 and 1.7 million viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and second in viewers with 3.2 million. “The Wall” at 8 got a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million viewers. From 9-11, “Dateline NBC” averaged a 0.4/3 and 3.3 million viewers.

Fox, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.1 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

Fox aired a pair of repeats on Thursday, filling up its two-hour primetime.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 719,000. “Mysteries Decoded” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 787,000 viewers. A rerun followed.

12 Highest-Rated Broadcast TV Shows of Summer 2020 (Photos)
Summer is over and it goes without saying that coronavirus threw off pretty much everything about the season, including broadcast TV. But in a time of production delays and pushed premiere dates, June, July and ...
NBC/CBS/ABC
Rank:  7 (tie)   Show:   "Holey Moley"        Net:  ABC              18-49  Rating: 0.7   Holy moley, a putt-putt golf show actually made our list.
ABC
Rank: 7 (tie)     Show:  "Don't"         Net:  ABC             18-49  Rating: 0.7      We can't believe this many people did watch a show named "Don't" either.
ABC
Rank: 7 (tie)     Show:   "Celebrity Family Feud"        Net:   ABC             18-49  Rating: 0.7     Survey says: This concept still works.
ABC
Rank:  7 (tie)    Show:   "Broke"       Net:   CBS             18-49  Rating: 0.7       Canceled, but not "Broke" per TV ratings currency.
CBS
Rank:  7 (tie)    Show:  "The Wall"         Net:  NBC              18-49  Rating: 0.7   Plug-and-play game show hosted by Chris Hardwick hasn't hit a wall yet.
NBC
Rank:  7 (tie)    Show: "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday)         Net:   NBC             18-49  Rating: 0.7    "Big Brother's" little brother in multi-night ratings strength.
NBC
Rank:  6    Show:  "The Titan Games"         Net:   NBC             18-49  Rating: 0.9     If you can't smell what The Rock's cookin', it's solid summer ratings.
NBC
Rank:   5   Show:  "World of Dance"         Net:  NBC              18-49  Rating: 1.2     It's J. Lo's world, we're just living in (watching) it.
NBC
Rank:   3 (tie)   Show:  "Big Brother" (Thursday)         Net:  CBS              18-49  Rating: 1.3   OK, we promise, this is the last "Big Brother" slot.
CBS
Rank:   3 (tie)   Show:  "America's Got Talent"  (Tuesday)      Net:   NBC             18-49  Rating: 1.3      America's got 140 million adults 18-49. Enough of them still watch "America's Got Talent" in its 15th season.
NBC
Rank:   2   Show:   "Big Brother" (Sunday)        Net:   CBS             18-49  Rating: 1.4      Toldja.
CBS
Rank:   1   Show:  "Big Brother" (Wednesday)        Net:  CBS         18-49  Rating: 1.5    "Big Brother" gets big ratings in the key demo -- and not just on Wednesdays.
CBS

