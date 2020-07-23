‘Big Brother: All Stars’ to Tape Amid COVID, CBS Sets August Premiere Date

“Tough as Nails” will make room for reality competition next month

July 23, 2020
Big Brother

CBS

CBS will have a summer season of “Big Brother” after all, with an “All Stars” installment featuring fan-favorite houseguests and a bunch of PPE.

Season 22 of “Big Brother” will debut on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., airing live for the east coast. This will be only the second “All Stars” season thus far, the first being back in 2006.

As per usual, “Big Brother” will boast three weekly episodes. Following the season premiere, the reality competition will air on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 9. The Thursday episode, the eviction one hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, will be live for those on the east coast.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 12, “Big Brother” will bump “Tough as Nails” to 9 o’clock on Wednesdays, a CBS spokesperson told TheWrap. That is the only real impact to other CBS original episodes in the (particularly, in 2020) rerun-heavy summer.

While we do not yet have names, the “All Stars” will include “winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game,” according to CBS. We also do not have a tally of weeks for Season 22 just yet, or even word on whether or not it will run into the fall season (the show tends to).

This “Big Brother” season will “follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority,” CBS said on Thursday. “Houseguests will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the House. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected.”

More specifically: “All staff and crew members will be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms,” CBS said. “They’ll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.”

Plus, the live show will not have a studio audience.

“Big Brother” is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

