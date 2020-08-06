CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ Season 22 Debut Dominates Wednesday in TV Ratings

The CW’s “Coroner” premiere didn’t have a lot of life
“Big Brother” is back, and plenty of adults aged 18-49 were watching.
CBS dominated Wednesday’s TV ratings with the Season 22 premiere of reality series “Big Brother.” On the opposite end of the Nielsen spectrum, The CW settled for seventh place when its premiere of imported series “Coroner” was mostly dead on arrival.
CBS was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Tough as Nails” at 8 p.m. had a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million viewers. The two-hour “Big Brother” premiere from 9 p.m to 11 p.m. averaged a 1.0/7 and 3.7 million total viewers.
For ABC, following repeats, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 1.3 million viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 612,000. “The 100” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 505,000 viewers. “Coroner” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 719,000 viewers.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio