‘Big Brother’ Grows in Sunday Time-Slot Premiere, but CBS Still Settles for First-Place Ratings Tie With ABC

CBS’ “Big Brother: All-Stars” was Sunday’s highest-rated show, growing from the competition’s week-ago episode with last night’s time-slot premiere, according to Nielsen. But “Big Brother’s” numbers weren’t big enough to break CBS out of a tie with ABC, which aired only reruns during primetime, for first place in ratings.
Meanwhile, a Stanley Cup playoff game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Montreal Canadiens didn’t score big for NBC.
Due to the nature of live sports, the below numbers for NBC are subject to significant adjustment when final data comes in later Monday.
CBS and ABC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary numbers. CBS had a 4 share and was first in total viewers with an average of 4 million. ABC, airing only encores, had a 3 share and was second in viewers with 3.5 million.
For CBS, “60 Minutes” at 7 p.m. had a 0.6/4 and 6.9 million viewers. At 8, “Big Brother” drew a 1.0/6 and 4 million viewers. Repeats followed.
NBC and Univision tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4. NBC had a 3 share was third in viewers with 1.5 million. Univision had a 2 share and was fourth in total viewers with 1.2 million.
For NBC, following a rebroadcast of USA Network’s “Cannonball,” the NHL Flyers-Canadiens game kicked off at 8 and filled the rest of primetime, receiving a 0.4/2 and 1.4 million viewers.
Telemundo and Fox tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Telemundo had a 2 share and was fifth in viewers with 889,000. Fox, which aired all reruns, had a 1 share and was sixth in viewers with 751,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 380,000. Following local programming, “Fridge Wars” at 8 settled for a 0.1/1 and 381,000 viewers. A repeat followed.
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Jennifer Maas
TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421