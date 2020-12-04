“Big Cat Tales” is a follow-up series to “Big Cat Diaries.” And “Big Cat Tales” Season 2 — which TheWrap has learned is not only a go, but is set to debut on Friday — is a follow-up batch of three episodes to Season 1.

We’ve got your first look at the Season 2 premiere’s cold open, and it’s downright cool. Watch that via the video above.

Lions, leopards and cheetahs — oh my.

The BBC series “Big Cat Diaries” ran from 1999 to 2009 on Animal Planet. Many of the same cats from almost 20 years ago are still being chronicled by Jonathan Scott (no, not that Jonathan Scott), Angela Scott and Jackson Ole Looseyia.

This time around, the gang’s got 4K resolution and other new production technologies and techniques that weren’t available for “Diary’s” decade. Oh yeah, and they’re got a bunch of new (very) undomesticated felines to look after.

“Big Cat Tales” documents the present-day prides and families of the big cats of the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, chronicling the fights, the cuddling and the adorable cubs growing up into adulthood. The famed Marsh pride is still thriving in those fields.

Produced by Untitled Film Works, “Big Cat Tales” is directed by Abraham Joffe ACS and Dom West. For Animal Planet, Dawn Sinsel is senior executive producer with Valerie Moss as associate producer.

Below are the Episodes 201-203 synopses.

In the Dec. 4 season premiere, “Kingdom of Predators,” a dispersed Marsh Pride faces weakened protection from the six male warrior lions, while Kabibi and Cloudy Eye desperately hunt to sustain their hungry new cubs. Also, Amani the cheetah works hard to raise three new cubs.

The following week, in “Stripes vs. Spots,” Jonathan discovers the secretive den site of Dada the lioness’ newborn cubs. Olare the leopard displays a rarely seen mating ritual. And the Marsh Pride lionesses face off with an elephant who isn’t happy with their presence.

On the Dec. 18 Season 2 finale, “Peril on the Horizon,” clashing elephants force the Marsh pride to take cover. Fig the leopard continues to give vital lessons for young cubs. And the Marsh pride females are threatened by unknown nomadic males. Amani the cheetah also battles a hyena over food.

“Big Cat Tales” Season 2 premieres Friday, Dec. 4 at 11/10c.