‘Big Shot’ Trailer: Ousted by NCAA, John Stamos Takes His Coaching Talents to All-Girls High School (Video)

John Stamos is an ousted NCAA coach trying to make a come back via the world of all-girls high-school basketball in the trailer for Disney+’s David E. Kelley-produced drama “Big Shot.”

Per the Disney-owned streaming service, “Big Shot” follows Coach Korn (Stamos) who, after getting ousted from the NCAA, is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic coach. By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.

You can watch the trailer for “Big Shot,” which launches April 16 on Disney+, via the video above to see Stamos’ Coach Korn meet his new team — and just how much he needs to learn about them before he can teach them anything.

Along with Stamos, the 10-episode first season of “Big Shot” stars Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux and features a talented group of young actors including Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

The series was created and executive produced by Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett, with Bill D’Elia also serving as an executive producer.

“Big Shot” is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The drama will join a lineup of original series on the Disney+ streaming service, including “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” (which launches Friday), “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “The Right Stuff,” Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Lucasfilm-produced live-action “Star Wars” “The Mandalorian,” and more upcoming projects from Marvel, Pixar and Disney.

“Big Shot” launches April 16 on Disney+.