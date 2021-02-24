Paul ‘Big Show’ Wight Signs With AEW to Wrestle, Provide Commentary on ‘AEW Dark: Elevation’

Paul Wight, AKA The Big Show in WWE, has signed a “long-term deal” with competitor AEW to wrestle and provide commentary on All Elite Wrestling’s newest YouTube show, “AEW Dark: Elevation.”

We-elllll, it’s the latest *big* poaching, indeed.

“AEW Dark: Elevation” will air on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel. Regular “AEW Dark” airs on Tuesdays and the professional wrestling league’s cable show, “Dynamite,” runs on Wednesdays.

“Elevation” will showcase AEW’s established and rising stars, as well as the top independent wrestlers within the industry, competing against each other in the ring in pursuit of wins, according to All Elite. The new offering will also maintain continuity with “AEW Dynamite,” “AEW Dark,” pay-per-view shows and streaming events, with wins and losses factoring into each wrestler’s ranking in the company.

“It’s been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years,” Wight said in a statement on Wednesday. “‘AEW Dark’ is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on ‘Dark.’ It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless.”

“Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable and impressive professional athletes in the world,” Tony Khan, AEW’s CEO, GM and head of creative, said. “He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we’re the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler, and also outside the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW.”

“Paul is one of the most experienced stars in all of wrestling, and he’s eager to work with our diverse roster,” Khan continued. “He can benefit and guide our young talent with his mentorship, and his expert commentary on ‘AEW Dark: Elevation’ will educate and entertain our fans, and also educate the younger wrestlers on the roster. Furthermore, Paul enters AEW as a licensed wrestler, and he’s very much looking forward to studying our talent firsthand from the commentary desk in preparation for his return to the ring!”

Wight’s “Elevation” commentary partner will be revealed on tonight’s “AEW Dynamite,” the pro-wrestling organization said in its press release announcing the big (show) signing.

“AEW Dynamite” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT, directly against WWE’s “NXT” on USA Network.