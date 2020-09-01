‘Big Show Show’ and ‘Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love’ to End With Christmas Specials at Netflix

Netflix has canceled “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love” and “The Big Show Show,” starring WWE Superstar The Big Show, and after one season apiece, TheWrap has learned.

The streaming service will release one more episode of both multi-cam sitcoms this December, as standalone Christmas specials for “Ashley Garcia” and “Big Show Show” had already been filmed ahead of the pandemic, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap. These episodes do not continue storylines from the previous seasons.

All existing episodes of “The Big Show Show” and “Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love” will continue to be available for streaming on Netflix.

Led by The Big Show — real name Paul Wight — “The Big Show Show” is a fictionalized version of the pro-wrestler’s own life. Here’s its official synopsis for the eight-episode show: “When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”

Along with Wight, the sitcom starred Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld and Lily Brooks O’Briant.

Created by Josh Bycel and Jason Berger, “The Big Show Show” launched its first and only season April 6.

Berger commented on the show’s cancellation Monday, tweeting: “on behalf of the staff, cast, and crew of #thebigshowshow…thank you to everyone who watched either with your fam or alone in your basement. Netflix was a dream to work with AND we had a blast making the show. Rare air! Please take care of each other!”

Starring Paulina Chávez, “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love” centered on “the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics genius engineer and rocket scientist” who gets the chance to work for a prestigious company and “moves across the country to live with her fun-loving Uncle Victor, a pro football player turned high school coach who’s never met a responsibility he can’t shirk.”

The multi-cam comedy series, which is co-created by Mario Lopez and Seth Kurland, launched the first half of its one-and-done season in February and the second in July.

Kurland wrote about “Ashley Garcia’s” cancellation on Instagram Monday, and encouraged fans to relive some of the show’s moments via YouTube.