ABC/Darko Sikman

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ Debut Is Not So Big

by | November 18, 2020 @ 8:29 AM

But net tops Tuesday in key demo thanks to “The Bachelorette”

Ryan Phillippe and Kylie Bunbury’s “Big Sky” didn’t land especially big ratings from its series debut on Tuesday, but ABC finished first in the key demo thanks to “The Bachelorette.”

CBS, which returned “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” for new seasons last night, finished first in primetime total viewers.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

