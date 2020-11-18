Ratings: ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ Debut Is Not So Big

But net tops Tuesday in key demo thanks to “The Bachelorette”

CBS, which returned “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” for new seasons last night, finished first in primetime total viewers.

Ryan Phillippe and Kylie Bunbury’s “Big Sky” didn’t land especially big ratings from its series debut on Tuesday, but ABC finished first in the key demo thanks to “The Bachelorette.”

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.1 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 4.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelorette” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.3/8 and 4.4 million viewers. At 10, “Big Sky” received a 0.6/4 and 4 million viewers.

Also Read: Yes, 'Big Sky' Star Kylie Bunbury Really Did Spoil Ryan Phillippe's Fate in Series Premiere

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.9/6 and in viewers with 5.7 million. “The Voice” at 8 landed a 1.1/6 and 7.3 million viewers. At 9, “This Is Us” posted a 1.2/7 and 6.4 million viewers. “Transplant” at 10 had a 0.4/3 and 3.4 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.8/5 and first in viewers with 7.8 million. The “NCIS” Season 18 premiere at 8 put up a 0.9/5 and 10.1 million viewers. At 9, the “FBI” Season 3 opener got a 0.8/5 and 8 million viewers. At 10, spinoff “FBI: Most Wanted” started Season 2 off to a 0.6/4 and 5.3 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.15 million.

Also Read: Ratings: 'The Neighborhood,' 'Bob Hearts Abishola,' 'All Rise' and 'Bull' Season Premieres Seat CBS in 3rd Place

Fox and Telemundo were fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fourth in total viewers with 1.20 million, Telemundo was sixth with 907,000.

For Fox, at 8, a “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” episode got a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers. “Next” at 9 had a 0.2/1 and 1 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 540,000. “Swamp Thing” at 8 got a 0.1/1 and 673,000 viewers. At 9, a “Tell Me a Story” episode had a 0.1/0 and 406,000 viewers.